Photo: © Instagram

Say HELLO! to the cast of professional skaters who are set to join Dancing on Ice next year. It's not yet known who the skaters will be paired with, but the confirmed celebrity line-up for 2019 is: Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood, James Jordan, Brian McFadden, Saira Khan, Ryan Sidebottom, Melody Thornton, Mark Little, Jane Danson, Saara Alto, Didi Conn and Wes Nelson.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the show in January, alongside their This Morning duties, while judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are expected to reprise their judging roles. Original judge Karen Barber is also being brought back as the show's new head judge. Let's take a look at the professional skaters, starting with…

Sylvain Longchambon

French ice dancer Sylvain, 38, is a veteran skater on the show. In 2013 he was partnered with Coronation Street actress Samia Ghadie, who he went on to marry. Their son Yves Joseph was born two years later.

Photo: © Getty Images

Hamish Gaman

Hamish, 35, is returning fresh from his series debut last January, when he was paired with Olympic athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton. Hamish began skating in 1998. Alongside his partner Caitlin Yankowskas, he is the 2015 Challenge Cup silver medallist and 2015 British national champion.

Photo: © Getty Images

Matt Evers

Fans will be glad to see the popular Matt return to screens. Just days before joining the show in the last series, the 41-year-old skater came out as gay. "I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn't something bad," he told Attitude at the time. Matt was partnered with Candice Brown.

Photo: © Instagram

Alexander Demetriou

Married to fellow Dancing on Ice professional Carlotta Edwards, Alexander is a 28-year-old skater who loves travelling in his spare time. He and his wife Carlotta have a joint Instagram account dedicated to their travelling photos and videos captured by drone.

Photo: © Getty Images

Lukasz Rozycki

Lukasz is a 39-year-old Polish skater who joined Dancing on Ice in 2011. His past partners have included Frank Lampard's ex-fiancée, Spanish model Elen Rivas, and EastEnders actress Laila Morse. In season nine, he was paired with Beth Tweddle. Lukasz is married to fellow pro skater Alex Schauman.

Photo: © Getty Images

Mark Hanretty

Scottish ice dancer Mark is a veteran on the show. He has represented the United Kingdom in his skating career alongside partner Christina Chitwood. The 33-year-old has skated with Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha among other celebrities, and last series was partnered with Donna Air.

Photo: © Instagram

Alexandra Murphy

Returning from her series debut last January is 30-year-old Alexandra. The American skater is a stroke survivor, and a champion on the Dutch version of Dancing on Ice.

Photo: © Getty Images

Brandee Malto

Also returning from her debut last January is Brandee, a 38-year-old skater from the US. She's been skating professionally for nearly ten years, and her credits include Disney on Ice. Last series, she was paired with Coronation Street's Antony Cotton.

Photo: © Instagram

Brianne Delcourt

Last series, the 37-year-old Canadian skater was paired with TV presenter Alex Beresford. Despite keeping mum about the identity of her daughter's father, Brianne regularly shares photo of little Gracie.

On her daughter's first birthday, she wrote: "Our journey has been the most incredible venture I've ever been privileged to experience. I don't want everyone on social media to know everything that's so wonderful and amazing about you because that's between US but if anything were to ever happen to me, I want you to see how much I love you and how much the world loves you! You are BY FAR the best thing that has ever come into my life."

Photo: © Instagram

Carlotta Edwards

Married to fellow pro skater Alexander Demetriou, Carlotta is a 29-year-old skater from Canada. She is a world traveller, whose recent trips with her husband have taken her to Thailand, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Photo: © Instagram

Alex Schauman

Alex, 38, from Finland, appeared in series five of the show, partnered with Dr. Hilary Jones. She was then partnered with cricketer Dominic Cork, children's TV presenter Sam Nixon and EastEnders actor Todd Carty. Alex is married to fellow pro skater Lukasz Royzcki.

Photo: © Getty Images

Vanessa Bauer

Vanessa, 22 from Germany, won the last series of Dancing on Ice with Jake Quickenden. Before joining the show, Vanessa worked as a performer on a cruise ship. She is also a personal trainer, and wows fans with her incredible workouts on Instagram.

