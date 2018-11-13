11 Photos | Film

I'm a Celebrity 2018 FULL line-up confirmed including Noel Edmonds

See the I'm a Celeb 2018 gang in their jungle gear for the first time

Noel Edmonds confirmed as new I'm a Celebrity 2018 campmate
Noel Edmonds
Photo: © ITV

The rumours were true! After weeks of speculation it has been confirmed that Noel Edmonds is entering the jungle as a latecomer! The Deal or No Deal presenter reportedly received a record-breaking payout of £600,000 to join the jungle, and is expect to enter the camp from Wednesday. We can't wait to see how he'll get on with his fellow camp mates!

im-a-celeb-rita
Photo: © ITV

I'm a Celebrity is right around the corner, and we have finally been given the official line-up on the nine celebrities who will be entering the jungle. From soap stars to footballing legends, scroll through our gallery to find out who will be going into the jungle in 2018...

Rita Simons

Rita Simons has revealed that she is up for the challenge as her friend – the one and only Larry Lamb – reassured her that she would have a great time. The former EastEnders star, who played Roxy Mitchell in the popular soap, explained: "I'm excited about going in the Jungle. I know quite a lot of people who have done it including Larry Lamb. He said he couldn’t advise me more to do it as he had the best time ever." She also revealed that she doesn't do well without enough sleep, admitting: "I do burst into tears for no reason if I haven’t slept well too."

im-a-celeb-harry-redknapp
Photo: © ITV

Harry Redknapp

Harry is swapping football for kangaroo balls this year! The football manager admitted that he has no experience in taking care of himself ahead of his jungle adventure, explaining: "I don't have any idea what I'm in for, no. Who's going to wash my pants? ...I'm pretty useless at looking after myself."

im-a-celeb-john-barrowman
Photo: © ITV

John Barrowman

The surprise contestant that no one saw coming, John will likely keep his camp mates entertained with his singing, dancing and acting expertise. Speaking about entering the jungle, the former Doctor Who star said: "The Bucktucker Trials don't frighten me, they concern me... If somebody is not motivated to get those stars, I might be unforgiving."

im-a-celeb-fleur-east
Photo: © ITV

Fleur East

Fleur is best known for placing as a runner-up on The X Factor, and joked that she was "not even going to try and act hard" during her time in the jungle. The 31-year-old wants to become pals with her fellow contestants, saying: "In my head I'm imagining it's going to be one massive sleepover, bunch of friends, really fun, we're at camp."  

im-a-celeb-anne-hegarty
Photo: © BBC

Anne Hegerty

The Chase's genius quizzer will make sure that the group never lose out on a Dingle Dollar Challenge again with all huge amount of knowledge – and surely she has brushed up on her Aussie history before heading into the jungle! Speaking about being involved in the show, she said: "I don't take much nonsense, but I take more nonsense from people than you might think." She added: "If I was to go in the jungle I would be worried about letting people down."

im-a-celeb-contestant
Photo: © BBC

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Aged 20, the Hollyoaks actor will be the youngest campmate to take his place in the jungle. The Hollyoaks actor said: "I have been quite full-on with filming on Hollyoaks recently so it's going to be nice to have a little break – but obviously a very different kind of break! I am taking some time out to do this but when I have finished, I will be back. It's nice to go on I'm a Celebrity as me rather than as my character, Prince."

im-a-celeb-sair-khan
Photo: © ITV

Sair Khan

Coronation Street star Sair is swapping the cobbles for critters! Speaking to the Mirror about going into the jungle, she said: "I just wanted to come to Australia again because I love it here, I have been before. Jennie McAlpine told me to enjoy it and have the best time." She continued: "I never think you are scared of anything until you get there. I just want to have fun. Depending on who I am around I am quite outgoing."

im-a-celeb-emily-atack
Photo: © ITV

Emily Atack

Comedienne Emily Atack, best known for her role as Charlotte Hinchliffe in the Inbetweeners, has revealed that she was on the lookout for romance during her time in the camp! She told the Mirror: "Deep down I'm a relationship girl. I think if you look for it, it's less likely you'll find it, but I kind of am looking. I'd love to plan a future with someone."

im-a-celeb-mckay
Photo: © ITV

James McVey

The Vamps star James, 24, is ready to start his jungle adventure, so much so that he has even planned how to let his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain know he's thinking about her while in the jungle. He said: "It's going to be very hard being away from my girlfriend, it's the longest we've ever gone without speaking. I can't wait to get back to her, she's going to come out half way through… I'll wear my bracelet to show I'm thinking of her - she got me that."

im-a-celeb-nick-knowles
Photo: © ITV

Nick Knowles

With Nick in the camp, the group will be living in a beautiful house with a usable toilet in no time! The TV presenter, who is best known for his work on DIY SOS, joked to press about entering the jungle after arriving in Australia, saying: "I am looking forward to going to Perth to look at the wildlife and I am hoping to swim with whale sharks. I'm A Celebrity, is that on at the moment? Oh, there must be a whole load of people coming through the airport at the moment."

