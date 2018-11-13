I'm a Celebrity 2018 FULL line-up confirmed including Noel Edmonds

View Galleries
-
Noel Edmonds recorded goodbye messages for daughters ahead of suicide attempt
Noel Edmonds has spoken candidly about his suicide attempt 12 years ago, revealing that he recorded goodbye messages for his four daughters before he...
-
Noel Edmonds reveals he attempted suicide after becoming victim of fraud
Noel Edmonds has revealed that he attempted suicide after becoming the victim of fraud in 2005. The Deal or No Deal host said he was taken "to the...
-
Noel Edmonds defends his controversial claims that cancer is caused by 'negative energy'
Noel Edmonds has stood by his beliefs that cancer may be caused negative energy. The 67-year-old made an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday...
-
Noel Edmonds pleads with stalker to stop harassing him
Noel Edmonds has publicly pleaded with his stalker to stop harassing him. The TV star appeared on This Morning to speak about the abuse he has...
-
Radio presenter Mike Smith dies age 59
Tributes have poured in for former BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Mike Smith, who has passed away at the age of 59.Mike, who was married to former...