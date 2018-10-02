Dancing on Ice 2019: see the full confirmed line-up

12 Photos | Film

Dancing on Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have revealed the contestants that will be taking part in next year's show, and now that Strictly and I'm a Celebrity are nearly over, we're seriously ready for the new series! Kicking off in January 2019, the show is already generating a lot of excitement. Here's who you'll be seeing on the famous ice rink next year.

Gemma Collins

The TOWIE star has already tried her hands at other reality shows, such as I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, but it seems Dancing on Ice could be her favourite yet for one special reason. 

"Do you know what – as a young girl, my brother used to play ice hockey, so I was at the ice rink a lot," Gemma told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning following the announcement. "I know how hard it is. I've done my research, Phil – I am scared, I am nervous, I don't know how they're going to lift me up and how fast I can move around the ice, but I really want to give it a go. I love the costumes, I want the fun factor. I just really want to give this a go!"

richard-blackwood-dancing-on-ice

Richard Blackwood

The EastEnders star's confirmation wasn't really a surprise following a teaser image released on the show's Instagram which showed off his recognisable tattoos but fans were still excited, as was he.

"I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there," he also told Holly and Phil. "I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I've got to combine."

james-jordan-dancing-on-ice

James Jordan

Former Strictly star James Jordan was a hit on the dancefloor, but how will he cope on ice? Ola Jordan's husband was the third contentant revealed and the news was announced during a live appearance on BBC Radio Five Live Breakfast.

On joining the show, James said "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be." 

brian-mcfadden-dancing-on-ice
Brian McFadden

Former Westlife star Brian is swapping the microphone for new ice skates! The 38-year-old singer was announced as the fourth confirmed contestant in a pre recorded message on Lorraine. 

On joining the show, Brian said "I'm very excited. I've already been practising out the back garden on my rollerblades and my mum says I'm a one man Torvill and Dean." 

saira-khan-strictly

Saira Khan

Surprise! Loose Women panellist Saira Khan is the fifth celebrity skater to be confirmed, the presenter announced the exciting news live on Tuesday's Loose Women.

On joining the show, Saira said "I'm in it to win it!  I thought 'I'm too old, I can't do it, I'm going fall.' And my little boy said 'have you heard yourself mum?' He shamed me into it. I'm doing this for my kids. Honestly I cannot skate. I've never been on ice skates."

ryan-sidebottom-dancing-on-ice

Ryan Sidebottom

The former England international cricketer is the sixth celebrity skater confirmed for hit ice skating show. Ryan was announced live on Talksport Radio.

On joining the show, Ryan said: "I'm immensely excited. It's obviously something totally different, massively out of my comfort zone. I'm just going to enjoy the ride, I don't take myself too seriously. I'm going to embrace it, enjoy it, and have a laugh and a giggle along the way."

melody-thornton-dancing-on-ice

Melody Thornton

Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, 34, was the seventh celebrity skater to be confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2019. The singer and dancer's participation was revealed via a message on Thursday's Good Morning Britain.

On joining the show, Melody said: "I guess the cat's out of the bag. I'm so excited, I can't wait to see you and I can't wait to do some skating for you!"

mark-little-dancing-on-ice
Mark Little

Australian actor Mark Little was the eighth celebrity skater confirmed for the show, which starts in January 2019. Mark was announced on Build Series London. 

On joining the show, Mark said: "How exciting this is! My skating is pretty rickety. I'll be trying to find the elegance, the strength, the smoothness. I'm a bit of a danger man, a bit of a risk taker, and I do like dancing so let's see what happens."

jane danson dancing on ice
Jane Danson

Corrie star Jane Danson was the ninth celebrity skater confirmed to take part! The exciting news was revealed on Loose Women.

On joining the show, she said: "I've got a big birthday next month so I'm seeing it as a challenge for the fab 40. I'm just looking forward to it and trying not to think about being damaged. It's been a bit of a life long dream."

saara aalto dancing on ice
Saara Aalto

The X Factor star was the tenth celebrity skater confirmed. The exciting news was announced live on Heat Radio, where she said: "I'm super excited about this, I love new challenges and I'm very ambitious. I can be very competitive, but I mainly want to challenge myself. I'll be saying to myself 'Saara, you need to push yourself more!' I am so ready for this and I can't wait to get on the ice."

grease didi conn
Didi Conn

Grease legend Didi Conn was unveiled as the eleventh celebrity skater - how fabulous! Didi, most famous for her role as Frenchie in Grease, was announced via a message on Lorraine. "Boy oh boy, I'm going from being a Pink Lady to Queen of the Ice," she said. "I'm coming to the UK on Monday and I can't wait to see you!"

wes nelson dancing on ice

Wes Nelson

This Love Island star was the twelfth celebrity skater confirmed for a brand new series. On joining the show, Wes said "Gemma Collins is going to wipe the floor with me, I'm super intimidated. I've been looking at the line up thinking 'oh my gosh!' Of course you'll be seeing my hips on the ice and the hips don't lie!"

