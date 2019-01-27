﻿
9 Photos | Film

What are the past winners of Dancing on Ice up to now? Find out here!

Find out what the Dancing on Ice stars are up to now!

...
What are the past winners of Dancing on Ice up to now? Find out here!
You're reading

What are the past winners of Dancing on Ice up to now? Find out here!

1/9
Next

Why Kate didn't attend Meghan's baby shower
jake-quickenden
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

We're so delighted that Dancing on Ice is back on our screens! Although the 2019 series has been full of drama, what really counts are celebs' amazing ice skating skills, and these people did it better than anyone by winning the whole series! But what have they been up to since then? Find out here... 

Jake Quickenden 

Jake has been seriously busy since winning Dancing on Ice in 2018! He has done two tours, released new music, and is now starring in the musical Hair. Speaking about his journey on Twitter, he wrote: "I'm so grateful to be able to do awesome crazy stuff!! And I just want to say thanks to everyone for being amazing." 

gaynor-faye
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Gaynor Faye

Gaynor was the first celeb to win Dancing on Ice, and since her win in 2006, the star has gone onto share in a stage adaptation of Calendar Girls, has been a guest panellist on Loose Women, and of course has starred as Megan Macey in Emmerdale since 2012. The mum-of-two has recently been supporting her TV writer mum Kay Mellor's new BBC show, Love, Lies and Records.

kyran
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Kyran Bracken

After winning the show with his skating partner Melanie Lambert back in 2007, Kyran went on to win the special edition of the show, Champion of Champions, after achieving a record high score of 29.5 out of 30. The rugby world cup winner is a father of three, and the director of a timberframe specialist company.

suzanne-shaw
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Suzanne Shaw

After the former Hear'Say band member won the third series of the ice skating show, she went on to star in Emmerdale as Eve Jenson until leaving the show in 2011. Suzanne is a mother-of-two. Her eldest son is 13-year-old Corey. She also welcomed her youngest son, Rafferty, in 2015 with her fiancé, Sam Greenfield.

ray-quinn
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Ray Quinn

Ray won Dancing on Ice back in 2009. The X Factor finalist went onto win a talent reality show, Get Your Act Together in 2015. He is now starring as the bad boy Glen in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer. He recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to chat about the reboot of the show.

hayley-tamaddon
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Hayley Tamaddon

Hayley is best known for portraying Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street, and made it to the final of the all-star version of the competition. She congratulated her former co-star Brooke after it was revealed she would star in the new series of Dancing on Ice, tweeting: "Fiiiiiiinally we can talk about it! @BrookeLVincent soooooo proud of you already my little sis. You’re gonna be amazing! @dancingonice."

sam-attwatr
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Sam Attwater

The EastEnders actor came first with his partner Brianne Delcourt back in 2011. The star recently welcomed his first daughter with his wife, Vicky Ogden, in 2016. The couple named their baby daughter Rosie Ida May Attwater. He still has a love of ice skating, and took his daughter skating for the first time. He tweeted: "Took the little one skating yesterday and she loved every second. Managed to skate on her own for the first time."

matthew-wolfenden
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Matthew Wolfenden

Matthew and his partner Nina Ulanova became the champions of the seventh series of Dancing on Ice. The gymnast turned actor plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, and is in a relationship with his co-star, Charley Webb. The pair have two children, Buster and Bowie.

beth-tweddle
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Beth Tweddle

After winning Dancing on Ice, the British gymnast went on to star on The Jump, where she suffered a back injury and quit the competition. The celebrity had to undergo neck surgery to fuse her vertebrae together in order to recover. Beth became engaged to her partner Andy Allen in 2015, and told HELLO!: "I was totally shocked! I knew he was the one for me, but I had absolutely no inkling of what he was planning to do, or that he'd been brought a diamond ring with him to Rio. It was a moment I will never forget. I am so excited about the future."

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...