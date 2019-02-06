Margot Robbie is currently celebrating the success of her latest film, Mary Queen of Scots, in which she takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth I – and with the BAFTA's looming - she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress - we 've decided to take a trip down memory lane and highlight her big screen hits. Margot's award nomination history is impressive, having come a long way since hit Australian show Neighbours in 2008, and even though this year she has missed out on an Academy Award nomination, last year she was a nominee, narrowly missing out on the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for I, Tonya. Ahead of Britain's biggest film awards, HELLO! Are taking a look at Margot's rise to fame…
About Time
After leaving Neighbours, where she had starred as Donna Freedman for three years, Margot landed the role of a flight attendant in the American period drama television series, Pan Am. However, the show ran for one series before being axed due to low ratings, leading Margot to star in About Time, a romantic comedy. About Time exceeded expectations and grossed $81.7 million against a $12 million budget. The film, directed by Richard Curtis, was a huge success and a monumental turning point in Margot's career.