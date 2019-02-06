﻿
Mary Queen of Scots actress Margot Robbie's rise to fame…

Margot Robbie has been nominated for a BAFTA!

margot robbie in about time
Photo: © Rex
Margot Robbie is currently celebrating the success of her latest film, Mary Queen of Scots, in which she takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth I – and with the BAFTA's looming - she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress - we 've decided to take a trip down memory lane and highlight her big screen hits. Margot's award nomination history is impressive, having come a long way since hit Australian show Neighbours in 2008, and even though this year she has missed out on an Academy Award nomination, last year she was a nominee, narrowly missing out on the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for I, Tonya. Ahead of Britain's biggest film awards, HELLO! Are taking a look at Margot's rise to fame…

About Time

After leaving Neighbours, where she had starred as Donna Freedman for three years, Margot landed the role of a flight attendant in the American period drama television series, Pan Am. However, the show ran for one series before being axed due to low ratings, leading Margot to star in About Time, a romantic comedy. About Time exceeded expectations and grossed $81.7 million against a $12 million budget. The film, directed by Richard Curtis, was a huge success and a monumental turning point in Margot's career. 

margot robbie in the wolf of wall street
Photo: © Rex
The Wolf of Wall Street

Following the success of About Time, Margot was cast in the role of Naomi Belfort, the wife of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film, based on the memoir by Belfort, the stockbroker who engaged in widespread corruption and fraud on Wall Street that contributed to its downfall, excelled in the box office. The American biographical black comedy crime film was nominated for five Oscars, although they missed out on these Academy Awards, it should be noted that Leonardo DiCaprio won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film. After the performance, Margot won the Empire Award for Best Newcomer and is remembered still to this day for her Brooklyn accent and excellent acting in this performance. 

 

margot robbie in focus film
Photo: © Rex
Focus 

The next focus for Margot Robbie was the film Focus, if you would pardon the pun! The romantic crime comedy-drama was released in 2015. Margot plays the role of Jess, an amateur con artist who is taken under the guidance of Nicky Spurgeon, an experienced crook. After successfully working together the pair decide to part ways, though three years later they meet again and things don’t go to plan. The Free Press Journal stated that the film was "smart, slick, but shallow". After the performance, the 28-year-old received a nomination for a BAFTA Rising Star Award, a fantastic recognition for her career. 

margot robbie in whiskey tango foxtrot
Photo: © Rex
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

In 2016, Margot moved on to this biographical war drama film based on the memoir The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The film, that also has comedic value, sees a dissatisfied television journalist, played by Tina Fey, take the temporary position of a wartime journalist in Afghanistan.  After developing a friendship with BBC correspondent, played by Margot, the audience are taken through the experiences of the wartime journalist. The film was rated lower than expected, though the acting was highly praised. 

margot robbie as harley quinn in suicide squad
Photo: © Rex
Suicide Squad

In 2016, Margot starred as the iconic Harley Quinn in the adventure film Suicide Squad. The fantasy movie introduced the idea of a secret government agency being responsible for creating a defensive task force from some of the most dangerous super-villains. Their mission involved saving the world from an apocalypse. The film was based on the DC comics supervillain team and was determined as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2016. Despite the mixed reviews to the plot, Margot was praised on her performance. The star was even a nominee for Best Supporting Actress from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror. 

 

margot robbie as ice skater tonya harding
Photo: © Rex
I, Tonya 

Margot starred as figure skater Tonya Harding in the 2017 biographical film which was based on interviews with Tonya Harding herself and ex-husband Jeff Gillooly. The movie, which has won Margot Robbie her fantastic reputation, saw her tell the story of how a four-year-old girl who was forced to skate by her abusive mother became a two-time Olympian and two-time Skate America Champion. The film touches on the controversy surrounding her husband's planned attack against fellow US Olympian Nancy Kerrigan and the devastating consequences for Tonya. Margot's performance won her an Oscar nomination in 2018, alongside nominations for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for Best Leading Actress.

 

margot robbie in terminal film
Photo: © Rex
Terminal

After being the voice of Flopsy Rabbit in the animated film Peter Rabbit, based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter, Margot went on to star in Terminal. This film was released in July 2018 by Arrow Films, explaining the relationship that formed between two assassins, a fatally-ill teacher, a janitor and a waitress who all device a plan for murder. Once again, the thriller underperformed whilst Margot's performance was praised. 

margot robbie in mary queen of scots
Photo: © Rex
Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Queen of Scots is a historical drama based on John Guy's biography Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart. Margot portrayed Queen Elizabeth I in the adaption where her cousin Mary Queen of Scots returns to Scotland from France to reclaim the throne from the Queen. The portrayal of the dramatic story embraces several twists and turns as well as an excellent dramatic ending. Margot was awarded for her role and received several nominations, including a BAFTA and an AACTA International Award. 

