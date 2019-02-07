﻿
Game of Thrones then versus now: season eight's new photos compared to season one

They all grow up so fast!

...
got-bran
Photo: © Sky
Fans were delighted to see the first images from Game of Thrones season eight, which were released on Wednesday evening, and the first look at the last ever series has shown just how much our favourite characters have changed since series one aired in 2011. From Jon Snow earning some battle scars and wearing his hair in a man bun to Bran going from a cute child to an ageless, emotionless Three-Eyed Raven, this is how they've changed over the years and how their storylines changed with them…

Brandon Stark – Isaac Hempstead Wright

Bran started out the series as a sweet little kid who loved climbing, before he was thrown out of a tower, of course. After waking from his coma without the use of his legs, Bran has been held hostage, betrayed, dragged across the North, lost all of his friends and his Direwolf, and eventually became the Three-Eyed Raven; an all-seeing, all-knowing being. No wonder he looks so devoid of emotion!

got-daenerys
Photo: © Sky
2/12

Daenerys Targaryen – Emilia Clarke

After seven seasons of attempting to conquer the Seven Kingdoms, Daenerys has donned her white fur outfit to head north with her new beau, Jon Snow, so that they can defeat the White Walker threat together. Unfortunately, she doesn't yet realise that they are actually auntie and nephew, which might put something of a dampener on their relationship.

got-arya
3/12

Arya Stark – Maisie Williams

Everyone's favourite murderous tomboy might have had one of the craziest storylines of them all. After watching her dad lose his head in King's Landing, Arya's long journey home included her heading to Braavos to become a Faceless Man, serving Tywin Lannister as a cupbearer, and coming face to face with her long lost direwolf, Nymeria.

got-jon
Photo: © Sky
4/12

Jon Snow – Kit Harington

We miss Jon Snow's curls! Admittedly, being brought back from the dead clearly made Jon rethink his look, since the man bun has been in place ever since he was resurrected in season six. Jon has had a seriously impressive story arc over the last seven series while rising through the ranks of the Night's Watch before being crowned the King in the North. But how will he react when he finds out his true parentage?!

got-brienne
Photo: © Sky
5/12

Brienne of Tarth – Gwendoline Christie

Since she was introduced in season two, Brienne has been on quite the journey while basically trying to be an honourable person. She started off as a member of Renly Baratheon's Kingsguard, then went on to pledge her allegiance to Catelyn Stark, and eventually to Cat's daughters, Sansa and Arya. But it hasn't been easy!

got-jaime
Photo: © Sky
6/12

Jaime Lannister – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

From a Disney prince with a bad attitude to a bearded fighter in need of a wash, Jaime has probably had the most interesting character development of any character in the series. After all, you would have thought fans wouldn't have been able to move past him throwing Bran out of the window in the first episode. Not the case!

got-cersei
Photo: © Sky
7/12

Cersei Lannister – Lena Headey

Aside from a cut pixie cut and a terrifying outfit, Cersei hardly looks any different in the season eight first look than she did in season one! The Queen of the Seven Kingdoms has been through a hell of a lot throughout the show so far (mostly self-inflicted, admittedly), but how will her story end?

got-sophie
Photo: © Sky
8/12

Sansa Stark – Sophie Turner

Poor Sansa. As a young girl, all she wanted to do was marry a handsome prince, have lots of little princes and princesses and live in a beautiful kingdom for the rest of her days. Sadly this is Game of Thrones, so she didn't quite get her own way. In season eight, she has found her place as the Lady of Winterfell – but it wasn't an easy road to get there.

got-davos
Photo: © Sky
9/12

Ser Davos – Liam Cunningham

PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS. Out of everyone, Ser Davos is probably the most unchanged since he was introduced to the series as Stannis' Hand of the King in season two. Since then, he fought for Stannis in several wars before joining forces with Jon Snow, becoming his confidante and getting some serious points with his highly persuasive speeches.

got-varys
Photo: © Sky
10/12

Varys - Conleth Hill

Lord Varys has come far in the series for saying most of his contemporaries in season one, including Littlefinger and Grand Maester Pycelle, are long gone. But will he survive until the end? Since season one, Varys has always been dedicated to serving the realm, and has finally pledged his allegiance to Daenerys. But will he end up betraying her?  

got-john
Photo: © Sky
11/12

Samwell Tarly – John Bradley

Look how much our Sam has grown in confidence over the last eight seasons! After being forced to join the Night's Watch after his father threatened to have him killed, Samwell has found his place as a budding Maester, fallen in love with his wildling girlfriend, Gilly, and is also one of two characters that currently knows the truth about Jon Snow. We can't wait to see him explain it all in season eight!

got-tyrion
Photo: © Sky
12/12

Tyrion Lannister – Peter Dinklage

Tyrion became Game of Thrones with the signature Lannister blonde hair – an important plot part which the writers upheld by bleaching his locks… in season one. Now we're approaching season eight, we've totally given up on a notion that Tyrion ever had more fun as a blonde, given his dark hair and matching beard. His expression of dread is still the same though!

