Stars mingle at the glittering BAFTA 2019 after party - see Jenna Coleman, Cressida Bonas and more  

The bash of the year!

timothee-glenn-rex
Photo: © Rex
After the 2019 BAFTA awards on Sunday night, the fun didn't stop - the winners and attendees of the ceremony headed to a sit-down reception dinner, and later on to glamorous after parties with the likes of Vogue magazine and Tiffany jewellery. Jenna Coleman, Cressida Bonas and Kate Moss all joined the celebrations, while nominees Glenn Close, Timothée Chalamet and Amy Adams continued the party, too, amongst others. 

The night was an even more special affair, of course, since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance for the show - with the red carpet going in to shut-down mode as the royal couple made their grand entrance just before 7pm. The pair watched the likes of Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Bradley Cooper pick up awards on the night - though sadly there was no sign of them at the after party! Scroll down to see all our favourite snaps of the late-night revelry - we love this shot of Timothée and Glenn taking a selfie together...

salma-rex
Photo: © Rex
Salma Hayek and Ms Thelma Schoonmaker pose for a sweet snap at the BAFTA reception dinner. Thelma was presented the Fellowship award by Prince William during the ceremony.

millie-rex
Photo: © Rex
Millie Mackintosh is greeted with a kiss on the cheek during the sit-down dinner.

bafta-afterparty-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
We love this shot of Glenn Close and Viola Davis smiling happily on the sofa at the Netflix party.

amy-adams-rex
Photo: © Rex
A candid shot of the beautiful Amy Adams during the BAFTA reception. 

amy-adams-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
She later changed out of her full-length maroon gown into this glittering midi dress for the Vogue bash.

jenna-coleman-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria star Jenna Coleman looked gorgeous in a polka-dot midi dress as she posed for a photograph at the Netflix after party.

cressida-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Cressida Bonas also attended the Vogue party, covering up from the cold in an elegant black coat.

cressida-bonas-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Inside the bash, she showed off her elegant two-piece pinstripe outfit.

dermot-wife-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Dermot O'Leary also stepped out with his wife Dee Koppang - don't they look fab in monochrome!

eleanor-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson wore a chic black jumpsuit for the after party celebrations.

felicity-jones-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Felicity Jones wows in a glittering midi dress for Vogue and Tiffany & Co's 'Celebrate Fashion and Film' party at Annabel's, London.

kate-moss-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Moss emerges from her car to attend the Vogue party, looking glamorous as ever.

taylor-swift-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn made an appearance, too. She wrote on her Instagram: "AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards!! About to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dress."

liam-payne
Photo: © Getty Images
Liam Payne also attended the Vogue party, as did rumoured girlfriend Naomi Campbell!

