Melissa McCarthy's best films - from Will You Ever Forgive me to Bridesmaids

Melissa McCarthy's best films - from Will You Ever Forgive me to Bridesmaids
Melissa McCarthy's best films - from Will You Ever Forgive me to Bridesmaids

Melissa McCarthy is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars on Sunday, for her portrayal of Lee Israel in Will You Ever Forgive Me. The American actress has won a legion of fans for her roles in hit films over the past years, including Bridesmaids, Identity Thief and Spy. Melissa will be supported at the awards show by her husband Ben Falcone, who has appeared in many supporting roles in her movies himself. 

On her character in Will You Ever Forgive Me, Melissa told Deadline that she very much enjoyed playing her. She said: "Well, I just loved her. From probably 20-some pages into the script, when I didn’t even exactly have a tangible reason for why I liked her so much, I saw myself rooting for her. I realize she hasn't really done anything that I should be rooting for. But I loved the thought of someone who just doesn’t need to be validated."

Melissa's portrayal of Lee Israel in Will You Ever Forgive Me has seen her nominated for a number of awards, including the Oscars. Melissa plays the role alongside British actor Richard E. Grant, who has also been up for Best Supporting Actor. 

Bridesmaids is one of the most popular films that Melissa has been in. The 2011 hit movie saw actress star alongside Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper. Her success in the film resulted in Melissa being nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2012 Oscars. 

Melissa played con artist Diana in the 2013 film Identity Thief. In the movie, Melissa steals accontant Sandy Patterson's identity, with a number of twists and turns along the way.

In 2018, Melissa played the lead role in Life of the Party. The actress starred as housewife Deanna who goes back to college alongside her daughter, bonding with her friends and causing mayhem in the process. 

Melissa shot to fame playing loveable Sookie in Gilmore Girls. The show aired from 2000 to 2007, and due to its popularity it returned again for a TV mini series in 2016. However, Melissa was absently missing from the show due to other work commitments. 

In 2012, Melissa played Catherine in rom-com This is 40. The film focused on the lives of a couple who are both about to turn 40, but their lives are unravelling around them.

