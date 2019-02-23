﻿
16 Photos | Film

Stars who took their proud parents to the Oscars

...
Stars who took their proud parents to the Oscars
You're reading

Stars who took their proud parents to the Oscars

1/16
Next

Amanda Holden and Ayda Field join star lineup for Celebrity Apprentice
oscars-1
1/16

The Academy Awards is the biggest awards ceremony in Hollywood. The most talented film stars flock to the spectacular night which celebrates the incredible work of the last year throughout the movie industry, with only the best and brightest taking home a coveted statue.

READ: Why we are all obsessed with Richard E. Grant

During most of the acceptance speeches, the talented winner always tend to thank their parents – but which stars actually took their mum or dad along to see the show live?! While most A-listers like to bring along a date to the glitzy evening, many have brought their parents along for the ride! From Bradley Cooper's mum to Lady Gaga's dad, scroll through our gallery to find out which A-listers brought their excited parent to the very special evening!

Bradley Cooper with mum
Photo: © Getty Images
2/16

Bradley Cooper

Bradley looked proudly at his mum Gloria Campano Cooper as they attended the 2013 Academy Awards, where he had been nominated for his role in American Hustle. Talking about his plans to bring his mum along to the big day, he said: "She still doesn't know what to wear so I think I'll be a caretaker that day!" Bradley has now been nominated for Best Actor and Best Film for A Star is Born, but will Gloria be strutting the red carpet with her son for a second time? 

lady-gaga
Photo: © Getty Images
3/16

Lady Gaga 

Lady Gaga brought along her dad, Joe Germanotta, to the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. The pair are said to be very close, and the singer turned actress even recently helped to service food and drinks at his new New York City restaurant, Art Bird. This year, the star has been nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in A Star is Born, but will Joe be in the audience? We hope so! 

margot-robbie-1
Photo: © Getty Images
4/16

Margot Robbie 

For Margot Robbie's first Oscar nomination in 2018 for her role in I, Tonya, the star brought along her mum, Sarie Kessler, to celebrate. Margot looked stunning in an amazing Chanel number while stood by her proud mum, who looked equally gorgeous in a pink and black floor-length gown.

timothee-chamalat
Photo: © Getty Images
5/16

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée's mum, fellow actress Nicole Flender, delightedly joined her son at the 2018 Oscars, where he was the third youngest person ever to be nominated for Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name. He also starred in Lady Bird which was nominated for Best Picture in the same year, so we're guessing Nicole was one seriously proud mum! 

Lucas Hedges and Susan Bruce Titman
6/16

Lucas Hedges

Manchester by the Sea supporting actor nominee Lucas Hedges brought his proud mother, poet and actress Susan Titman, along with him to the star-studded affair. The pair happily posed for pictures together on the red carpet.

ryan-gosling-mum
Photo: © Getty Images
7/16

Ryan Gosling

Ryan brought along his mum Donna AND his sister Mandi to the 2007 Academy Awards after receiving a nomination for Half Nelson. The star has previously opened up about growing up with just his mum and Mandi, saying: "I grew up with my mother and my sister so I've just been programmed to think like a girl. I'm attracted to films that have strong female characters because there are strong female characters in my life. That's my own reality so it's a doorway into a world for me."

Dev Patel and Anita Patel
Photo: © Getty Images
8/16

Dev Patel

Dev Patel was nominated for an Oscar award in 2018 for his role in Lion. So it seemed fitting the Best Supporting Actor nominee walked arm-in-arm with his mother Anita on the red carpet! "It's a dream to go to the Oscars with your son the actor," said the star's mother. "You always knew he would do well. And he has done so well. He's only 26 years old and he has an Oscar nomination. We thought it might happen for him one day but not this soon. To get an Oscar nomination is wonderful: he's a winner just to get that nomination. That's what I believe anyway."

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda
Photo: © Getty Images
9/16

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Moana original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda was accompanied by his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda. Lin-Manuel previously explained why his mother was his date - upon when hearing about his nomination for the first time, the actor told THR: "My mum called dibs when I was a little kid."

leonardo-dicaprio with mum
Photo: © Getty Images
10/16

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo brought his mum Irmelin Indenbirken along to the awards night after he was nominated for his role in Wolf of Wall Street. The star's mum looked stunning in a golden gown, and smiled proudly on the red carpet with her arm around her famous son!

matthew-mc-mum
Photo: © Getty Images
11/16

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew brought both his mum Mary McCade and his wife Camila Alves along for the evening when he was nominated (and won!) the award for Best Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. In his speech, he gave a shout out to his proud mum in the audience, saying: "To my mother, who's here tonight. Who taught me and my two older brothers, demanded that we respect ourselves, and what we in turn learned was then we were able to better respect others. Thank you for that, mama."

johnny depp with mum
12/16

Johnny Depp

When Johnny Depp was up for winning an Oscar for his role in Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, he brought along both his then-partner Vanessa Paradis and his mum Betty Sue Palmer, who sadly passed away in 2016 after a long illness.

sienna miller with dad
Photo: © Getty Images
13/16

Sienna Miller

It's not just the guys who bring their mums along for the evening! Sienna Miller chose to bring along her dad Edwin to the awards show in 2015, and the pair looked to be delighted to spend some time together as they fondly held hands on the red carpet.

angelina-jolie
Photo: © Getty Images
14/16

Brad Pitt

It looks like Brad got a plus two at the 2012 awards show! The star brought along his parents William and Jane, along with his then-partner Angelina Jolie, after being nominated for Best Lead Actor in Moneyball.

ben-affleck
Photo: © Getty Images
15/16

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

The pair were fresh-faced when they were nominated and won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting back in 1998. Of course, the two best friends Matt and Ben both took their mums (Nancy and Chris respectively) along for the ride, and the four clearly enjoyed their evening while laughing together on the red carpet!

michael-fassbender with mum Adele
Photo: © Getty Images
16/16

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender took his mum Adele along to the 2014 Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, when he was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in 12 Years a Slave. The actor's mum looked gorgeous in a floor length red gown, while Michael looked smart in a Tom Ford suit.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...