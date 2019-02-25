The most dramatic and funniest moments from the Oscars 2019 – Olivia Colman's hilarious speech and more

You might like...
-
SAG Awards 2019: The dresses everyone's talking about
All the best dresses from the 2019 SAG Awards...
-
Outfit change! Show-stopping Oscars after party looks from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more
The Oscar 2019 awards ceremony might be over, but the celebrations are only just kicking off – as all our favourite stars head out to the glittering...
-
When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments
The biggest night of the movie industry's calendar calls for a host of A-listers to walk the red carpet - but there's arguably no greater...
-
These are the most outrageous Grammys outfits of all time! From Lady Gaga to Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez
These are the craziest Grammy outfits of all time! See statement looks from Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez and more
-
11 times Karl Lagerfeld dressed the royals in Chanel
Whether it's the Duchess of Cornwall with her classic monochrome pumps, or the modern Lady Amelia Windsor's love of the fashion house, the...