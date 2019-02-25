﻿
The most dramatic and funniest moments from the Oscars 2019 – Olivia Colman's hilarious speech and more

What a night!

Olivia Colman reaches out to Glenn Close after winning Best Actress in hilarious Oscars speech
olivia-colman-carpet
Photo: © Getty Images
The starry Oscar Awards are over for another year! And as ever, it was a night of emotion, hilarity and joy in good measure – from Olivia Colman's kooky speech, to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's mega-romantic performance of Shallow and a mass standing ovation for Spike Lee's landmark first-ever Oscar. The big winners on the night? Green Book surprised some by taking Best Picture, while Best Actor went to Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody – Ms Colman did it for the Brits with her Best Actress gong for The Favourite, with Glenn Close missing out for The Wife.

Amongst the winning moments were the silly ones, of course - with Melissa McCarthy taking to the stage in full Queen Anne regalia - and the awkward ones, since the Best Picture win was marred once again as the microphone was cut off during the acceptance speech. But that just adds to the fun, doesn't it? Scroll down to see all our favourite moments…

gaga-acceptance
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Lady Gaga was overcome with emotion as she accepted the Best Original Song award for A Star Is Born's Shallow.

olivia-colman-speech
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

As ever, Olivia Colman gave a brilliant speech - even blowing a raspberry when she was asked to hurry up! She also reached out to her fellow nominee, Glenn Close, saying: "Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be and think you're amazing and I love you very much. I love you all." In response, Glenn laughed and shook her head from the audience.

olivia-emotional
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Unsurprisingly, she got pretty emotional, too.

lady-gaga-bradley-cooper
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set Twitter alight with their very convincing performance of Shallow - with some even speculating that they nearly leaned in for a kiss. Since Bradley's partner Irina Shayk was sat front row, we certainly hope not!

melissa-mccarthy
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

You can always count on Melissa McCarthy to bring the fun! She changed out of her stunning monochrome gown to poke fun at The Favourite's Queen Anne and Mary, Queen of Scots alongside Brian Tyree Henry as they presented the costume award.

spike-lee
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Spike Lee jumped into the arms of his friend Samuel L Jackson on receiving his first ever Oscar. Everyone was on their feet for the beloved filmmaker, who took the Best Adapted Screenplay gong for BlacKkKlansman.

lady-gaga
8/14

Lady Gaga pictured backstage after her win.

green-book
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

As the cast and crew of Green Book accepted their Best Picture award, the microphone was cut off during their speech - oops! It was a shock award for them, and viewers had a mixed reaction to the win. 

krysten-ritter-pregnant
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is pregnant! She debuted her gorgeous baby bump on the red carpet alongside her partner Adam Granduciel. She wrote on Instagram, "Surprise!!!" alongside the sweet photos.

oscars-pink-dresses
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

As for fashion, pink was the colour of the night on the red carpet -we love Helen Mirren's gorgeous floaty gown.

glenn-close-selfie
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Everyone wants a selfie with Glenn Close, right? Samuel L Jackson wasn't missing out on the opportunity.

brian-may
13/14

Queen bring down the house 

The Academy Awards struggled to find a suitable replacement for Kevin Hart, who stepped down in 2018, before confirming that the ceremony would go ahead without a host for the first time in years. As such, the prestigious awards show opened without it's signature monologue from the host, but with an incredible performance from the band Queen and Adam Lambert. The band played We Will Rock You and We are the Champions, and brought down the house at the Dolby Theatre! 

glenn-close-after
14/14

Glenn Close wasn't going to let a little thing like losing out on her seventh Oscar nomination ruin her night! The star changed from her gold number to a stunning glitzy black down with chiffon sleeves for the Vanity Fair afterparty, and posed showing off the long train of material while on the red carpet. 

