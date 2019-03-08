Death in Paradise's most shocking cast changes

Death in Paradise first appeared on our screen in 2011, and since then it has seen a huge cast turnover, with almost none of the original stars still in the show. Although this can be very much a good thing since the series has always been evolving and keeping viewers wanting more, it doesn't mean we weren't disappointed to see many of our favourite characters go! Find out the most surprising cast changes from the series here…
Josephine Jobert
We had no warning! Season eight of Death in Paradise shocked fans after Josephine's character Florence Cassell left the island following a dramatic turn of events. In her final episode, Florence was shot while following her fiancé, Patrice, who was killed. Although she recovered from her injury, Florence was unable to stay on the island with the memory of her love, and so left to go travelling. Fans were devastated by her exit, with one writing: "Nooo Florence, sad to see her go, hope she'll be back," while another added: "Gutted to see you leave! So glad Florence wasn't killed off. That would of being too much to deal with on my favourite show."
Josephine opened up about leaving the show herself, explaining: "Just a message to just say thank you and goodbye. For those who watched episode six you now know I'm leaving Death in Paradise. I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."