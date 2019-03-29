﻿
8 Photos | Film

Films and TV shows loved by Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George is a budding film enthusiast!

...
Films and TV shows loved by Prince George and Princess Charlotte
You're reading

Films and TV shows loved by Prince George and Princess Charlotte

1/8
Next

All the hints that Hastings is corrupt in Line of Duty
film-george
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

They might live in palaces and have the whole world copying their every look – but the royal family have one thing in common with the rest of the world – they love a good film and TV show, especially the little ones! Prince William and Kate have opened up about their eldest two childrens' favourite film and TV shows – take a look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's top picks and find out if your kids are equally obsessed!

READ: Kate Middleton wants her son Prince George to sign up to the Scouts

Octonauts

During the Paddington event, the head of BAFTA also revealed some of George's other favourite shows, and the undersea adventures of the Octonauts also made the list, with the little Prince watching it "several times". At the same event, William listed the Lego Movie as one of George's top picks.

film-coco
Photo: © Sky
2/8

Coco

Chatting at the BAFTAs, Kate revealed to Coco director Lee Unkrich that George loved his film, which follows a young boy who travels to the Land of the Dead and meets his ancestors on the Day of the Dead. According to MailOnline, Kate told him: "Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now. It's great obviously because of William's interest in film, it's great to have that father-son thing."

princess-charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Peppa Pig

Although Prince William revealed that Prince George's Peppa Pig phase is over, he added that little Charlotte "will probably be into Peppa Pig soon". Indeed, Kate later revealed that Charlotte had received a Peppa Pig birthday card for her 2nd birthday during an engagement.

READ: The sweet gift Prince Charles gave to his first royal grandchild Prince George

Teacher Natalie Graham opened up about their chat, saying: "She told them that they had a little party for Charlotte yesterday and she sung Happy Birthday to herself! It was so sweet. She loved the card and present and said Charlotte would love it too as the card had Peppa Pig on, which she loves."

film-dragon
Photo: © Sky
4/8

How to Train Your Dragon

During a visit to Cinemagic in Northern Ireland, the Duke of Cambridge helped a little boy named Regan to make paper dragons. While they chatted, he revealed that his eldest son was a big fan of the fantasy film, which follows a boy named Hiccup as he becomes best friends with a lovable dragon, Toothless.

film-george-1
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Fireman Sam

Chatting on Radio 1, Prince William revealed that the popular cartoon has "taken an awful lot of interest," and the show was so delighted with the news that they made a very special episode dedicated to the little Prince.

READ: Duchess Kate reveals where she wants to take George, Charlotte and Louis on holiday

Speaking to People, producer Ian McCue said: "We're going to celebrate Fireman Sam‘s 30th anniversary by introducing a very special episode. We heard that we have a very famous fan in Prince George, so we thought it would be really fun to bring a royal family to Pontypandy and see how the community reacts to that."

film-lion-king
Photo: © Sky
6/8

The Lion King

Prince William has revealed that Prince George is a big fan of the 90s Disney film The Lion King. Loosely based on Hamlet, the film follows a young prince who has to dethrone his nefarious uncle after his own father is murdered. We're hoping Prince's own ascension to the throne will be less dramatic! Chatting to a passenger while aboard the Paddington Express in October 2017, William said: "[George] quite likes The Lion King, we've watched that a few times."

film-zog
Photo: © Sky
7/8

Zog

According to Zog creators Julia and Axel, the royal youngsters are big fans of their book, which means that chances are they watched the TV animation, which aired on Christmas Day. Speaking about their famous fans, Julia said: "Prince William's kids [are fans]. It's strange because they know us and yet they're the famous ones."

film-moana
Photo: © Sky
8/8

Bonus: Moana

Although he's all grown up, Prince Harry has also revealed a love for children's films! Chatting to youngster Chloe Henderson at the WellChild Awards, Harry revealed that he is a big fan of Zootropolis and Moana, and even told the little girl that his favourite moment was "when the chicken comes up and finds himself out at sea in a boat". Meghan also revealed that she "always loved The Little Mermaid".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...