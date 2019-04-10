﻿
9 Photos | Film

All of the rumoured contestants for I'm a Celebrity 2019 so far

We hope this lot get to go into the jungle!

...
All of the rumoured contestants for I'm a Celebrity 2019 so far
You're reading

All of the rumoured contestants for I'm a Celebrity 2019 so far

1/9
Next

EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell finds herself in danger
celeb-gemma
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

It might be a few months away, but now that we have seen Ant and Dec back together on Britain's Got Talent, we're also excited to see them on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, so much so that we are already checking out who we might see in the jungle this year! Here are all of the celebrities who have said they're up for it…

READ: Inside I'm a Celebrity and Bake Off star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's house

Gemma Collins

Gemma might have struggled in the jungle back when she went on in 2014, quitting after just a few days of jungle life, but the GC reckons she will change her ways should she be given another opportunity to appear on the show. Chatting about the series, she explained: "Looking back, I don't feel I was ready for that show. I've got a tougher skin now, and I think that's where The GC came into play. If they asked me back, yes I'd go back." Of course, Gemma caused plenty of drama during her stint on Dancing on Ice, we can only imagine her when confronted with some of those terrifying Bush Tucker trials!

celeb-danny
2/9

Danny Dyer

Danny appears to have a very 'never say never' attitude to I'm a Celebrity, as he admitted on Good Morning Britain that the idea wasn't off the cards, joking: "You know me Piers, I've done a bit of reality TV." Since his daughter, Dani Dyer, also took part in Love Island, and the pair subsequently appeared on the celebrity version of Gogglebox, perhaps they'll go on the show as a father and daughter duo? We hope so!

celeb-nadia
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Nadiya Hussain

We know who would be in charge of cooking if this Great British Bake Off star was around! Nadiya previously told Lorraine that she'd love to take part, explaining: "I'd love to do the jungle though, if I was offered. I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes. I wouldn't mind that [cooking for camp]. I don't know what I would do with rice and beans! There is something about being in the jungle that really excites me." Watch this space!

celeb-frankie
4/9

Frankie Bridge

Frankie husband Wayne had to go in the jungle back in 2016, and his stint made Frankie realise that she'd also be up for it! Speaking about his jungle adventure, she said: "I think now Wayne’s done it and he loved it and he said he would do it again, it kind of makes me feel positive that I would enjoy it."

celeb-georgia
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Georgia Steel

Georgia might be a great contestant to have in the jungle, she's so loyal babes! The Love Island star has admitted that she'd really like to be invited onto the show, and if it's anything like the popular ITV2 show, she'll definitely stir things up! Speaking about potentially going into the jungle, she said: "I would love an opportunity like that as I think it would be amazing. Very scary though. Of course, anything is possible."

celeb-alexandra
6/9

Alexandra Cane                     

It might well be a Love Island reunion, as Alexandra has also admitted that she'd love to give I'm a Celebrity a go. She said: "I know I'm A Celeb don't like Love Island people but I'm determined! I will go on that show because I love everything they get involved in. I love a bit of danger. I love snakes and I don't mind spiders so I think I'd be really good on the show. I'd win everyone meals in the camp. Lara Croft vibes!"

celeb-jamie-laing
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Jamie Laing

Since Toff became Queen of the Jungle, maybe it's time for a Made in Chelsea star to pick up the mantle! We know that Jamie is a big fan of taking part in reality shows, and has previously starred in Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Game Night. It was also reported that he was in talks to join the show back in 2018, so could I'm a Celeb finally be the next project on his list?

celeb-rosie
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Rosie Marcel

The producers of the show really want this Holby City actress to take part in the show, as Rosie has revealed she has been asked about it a few times before! So will 2019 be her year? Chatting on Loose Women, she said: "I've had a couple of meetings. I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually. I think for me it would be an amazing challenge."

celeb-stephanie
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Stephanie Waring

The Hollyoaks actress has tried out Dancing on Ice, and now she's ready to swap her ice skates for jungle boots! Chatting to Manchester Evening News, she said: "I've always wanted to do the jungle, I'm scared of everything but I'd like to be in Australia. There are no pressures from the outside world, no TVs and no phones and I think it's a real test of inner strength which has always appealed to me."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...