Who will replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Who will replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing 2019?
Who will replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Strictly stars pay tribute to Darcey Bussell following surprise exit from show
Photo: © Rex
Strictly Come Dancing star Dame Darcey Bussell is irreplaceable, but someone is going to have to at least try to fill her sparkly shoes on the judging panel of the show's upcoming series. Darcey has been a part of Strictly for seven years, but she announced her surprising departure on Wednesday. As we all know, the show must go on - but who will replace the Dame? We've rounded up some of the biggest favourites to take on the challenge alongside Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. Aside from a champion-level dance background, they'll need to possess charm, wit, style and a natural flair for sequins. So, let's take a look at who might be scoring contestants out of ten in the next series…

Karen Hardy

Retired professional dancer Karen Hardy dazzled on Strictly between 2005 - 2009, and won the 2006 series with cricketer Mark Ramprakash. According to Coral bookmakers, she is the favourite to replace Darcey. 
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Helen Richey

Australian dancer Helen Richey appeared as a judge in the Australian television series Dancing with the Stars from series one to 15. She has judged the national dance championships of almost every country in the world, and is a much sought after adjudicator. Perhaps she's looking to take on British dancing next?

Photo: © Rex
Ian Waite 

Latin American pro Ian Waite has taken part in seven series of Strictly Come Dancing, making it into the final on a few occasions. So close, yet so far! This year, he is taking part in Donahey's Dancing with The Stars Weekends with other Strictly stars. Will it get him back into the swing of all-things-Strictly again? 

Photo: © Getty Images
Gary Edwards

Ballroom star and world-class judge Gary Edwards has won 30 dance titles across the globe. He has since presented hit American show Dancing with the Stars and was a favourite to replace Len Goodman when he left Strictly in 2017. Speaking on the bosses' decision to go with Shirley Ballas instead, he told Essex Live: "The show probably wouldn’t have been me. Strictly’s gone to the Shirley way of judging. She’s a lot more serious. As much as I was told I was the favourite, they obviously went for Shirley for other reasons. I've known Shirley since I was 10. She's amazing, but it's always been the banter between Len and Bruno that's made it, for me."

Photo: © Getty Images
Brendan Cole 

HELLO! columnist Brendan Cole was sorely missed last year, when he didn't return to the show after 15 years of being on it from the start. He's clearly a fan favourite, and he also has experience being on the judging panel of New Zealand's Dancing With The Stars

Photo: © Rex
Anton du Beke 

As much as we'd hate to lose Anton Du Beke on the Strictly dance floor, we'd love to see him on the judging panel! The ballroom dance pro has been on the show since the start, so maybe this would be the next step for him?
 

Photo: © Rex
Arlene Phillips 

Former judge Arlene Phillips of course needs no introduction to Strictly fans. The leading choreographer was on the panel between 2004 - 2008, until she was controversially replaced by Alesha Dixon. Is it time for Arlene to make a triumphant return?

Photo: © Rex
Len Goodman 

Well we can dream, right? Fans would love to see former judge Len Goodman back on the show. Although he's considered a possibility for Darcey's replacement, he's down as the bookies' least favourite to actually accept the position. 

Photo: © Rex
Oti Mabuse 

Oti proved herself to be a fantastic judge and mentor during her time on The Greatest Dancer, as well as a super likeable dancer on Strictly. She has the perfect ingredients to make a great judge on the show - but will she stick to dancing with the cast?
 

Alison Hammond 

This might be a longshot, but Alison - who made it to episode seven in series 12 with Aljaz Skorjanec - tweeted shortly after Darcey's news, writing: "This is my moment,  I'll take over from here Darcey." She's perhaps not the strongest dancer, but she definitely has the likeability required for the role. 

