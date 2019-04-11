8 seriously plausible Game of Thrones theories you need to know about before season 8

You might like...
-
Loose Women acting roles that might surprise you!
The Loose Women panellists might be best known for their brilliant wit and vivacious personalities while discussing important issues and interviewing...
-
Death in Paradise's most shocking cast changes
-
The hidden detail you might have missed from the Game of Thrones trailer
An excited scream was heard around the world on Tuesday after the long awaited full-length trailer for the last ever season of Game of Thrones was...
-
12 Valentine's Day movies that have something for everyone
Grab your significant other and cuddle up to these crowd-pleasing flicks...
-
Game of Thrones then versus now: season eight's new photos compared to season one