5 Game of Thrones plots abandoned by the show

George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series is huge, even huger than the incredibly popular TV show, Game of Thrones. As such, it makes sense that the showrunners would have to miss out details from the novel so that the show would work timewise, so we wouldn't have to follow dozens of extra characters. However, there are some plot points seriously important to the novel that the show either began to introduce then abandoned, or simply ignored all together. Here are some of the biggest ones…
Tyrion's wife, Tysha
The subplot involving Tyrion's wife Tysha is an important one for the books, and it seemed for a while that the TV show was planning to introduce it to Peter Dinklage's storyline. In season one, the Lannister explains how he married a woman when he was a young teenager, only to find out that she was a prostitute her older brother had paid off. That was more or less the last we heard of it in the show, but in the books there is so much more.
When helping him to escape King's Landing in the novels, Jaime admits that Tysha wasn't really a prostitute, and that their father forced him to tell Tyrion that, leaving his little brother devastated that he had abandoned her. He also becomes obsessed with finding her again when he finds himself in Essos. In the show, they decided to skip it all and brought Tyrion to Daenerys' side much quicker, boo!