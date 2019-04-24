21 sad films guaranteed to make you cry on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime

You might like...
-
8 seriously plausible Game of Thrones theories you need to know about before season 8
-
Loose Women acting roles that might surprise you!
The Loose Women panellists might be best known for their brilliant wit and vivacious personalities while discussing important issues and interviewing...
-
Death in Paradise's most shocking cast changes
-
12 Valentine's Day movies that have something for everyone
Grab your significant other and cuddle up to these crowd-pleasing flicks...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the location, gender, name and more revealed