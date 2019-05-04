Strictly tragedies: from Sir Bruce Forsyth to Shirley Ballas

Strictly Come Dancing is known for lighting up the lives of the millions of viewers from August, when the celebrities are announced, to December, when the winner is awarded the glitter ball trophy. But many of the stars of the show, including the judges, professional dancers and celebrity contestants, have gone through their fair share of shocking personal tragedies. From Bruce Forsyth's sad death to Shirley Ballas opening up about her brother's tragic passing – HELLO! has taken a look back at how the stars of Strictly have found the strength to overcome sad and tragic personal circumstances…
Sir Bruce Forsyth
Sir Bruce Forsyth sadly passed away in 2017, at the age of 89, just three years after stepping down from his presenting role on Strictly Come Dancing. The popular presenter had hosted the show for ten years and 11 series, announcing to HELLO! after his decision to quit that "the world is my oyster." Following his death, Tess Daly, who he co-hosted the show with from 2004 to 2013, tweeted: "There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved." On the 2017 launch show, following an introductory video featuring Bruce's best moments, the professional dancers put on a special routine in memory of the popular presenter, to Fly Me to the Moon, made famous by Frank Sinatra.