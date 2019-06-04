Love Island pairings revealed in hilarious first episode - see them here

Cue the club music. Grab the sun tan lotion. Get your cringey catchphrase ready. It has begun. Love Island kicked off on Monday night, and introduced us to this year's first round of contestants. Since its Love Island, the episode also wasn't without more than its fair share of drama, newly coined catchphrases that will soon be on Primark T-shirts, and 28-year-olds being made to feel like OAPs.
Regardless, one way or another five brand new couples were formed, whether the contestants were happy about it or not. Check out who was put with who in the first episode.