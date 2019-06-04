﻿
6 Photos | Film

Love Island pairings revealed in hilarious first episode - see them here

love-island-1
Cue the club music. Grab the sun tan lotion. Get your cringey catchphrase ready. It has begun. Love Island kicked off on Monday night, and introduced us to this year's first round of contestants. Since its Love Island, the episode also wasn't without more than its fair share of drama, newly coined catchphrases that will soon be on Primark T-shirts, and 28-year-olds being made to feel like OAPs.

Regardless, one way or another five brand new couples were formed, whether the contestants were happy about it or not. Check out who was put with who in the first episode.

love-island-michael
Yewande and Michael

Although Yewande wasn't exactly thrilled to be paired with Michael, none of the other boys really caught her eye either. Meanwhile, Michael was equally indifferent since he had tried his darnest to couple up with Lucie, but just didn't have those surfer dude locks. However, the pair actually hit it off quite quickly after Yewande got over her preconceptions of Michael and they found out they were actually both science geniuses. Although they weren't each other's first choice, we're pretty confident that these two could make a Love Island power couple if they actually start to dig one another. 6/10 likely to stay coupled.

love-island-joe
Lucie and Joe

Lucie was initially partnered with Michael before heartlessly pieing him off for Joe, (who to be fair was exactly the type she described in her introductory video – curly haired surfer dude type). Unfortunately for sweet Joe, who described Lucie as "super" and therefore became an adorable cinnamon roll who must be protected at all costs, Mr Wandering Eye Anton also quite fancies Lucie.

Will Joe be able to make things work or will Anton win her over with his "banter" that we've seen so much of? Since Lucie really liked Joe, we fancy their chances. 8/10 likely to stay coupled.

love-island-amber
Amber and Callum

Amber thought Callum was very attractive, and pushed aside poor old Sherif to meet the 28-year-old. Of course, that was before she found out he was the grand old age of 28-years-old. She soon came to realise that she found Callum boring (and old). Basically, we don't think this pair will last much longer – especially now Tommy and Curtis are in the house. 3/10 likely to stay coupled.

love-island-amy
Amy and Anton

Amy seemed to really like Anton, was very complimentary of him and said that no one else in the island even came close to how much she was attracted to him. Anton smiled, nodded, then went to have a quick chat with Lucie about how much he actually fancied her more than Amy.

Now that Curtis and Tommy have entered the villa, we think Amy should hop skip and jump to them, quick, and ditch the 'ladies' man'. 2/10 likely to stay coupled.

love-island-anna
Anna and Sherif

This pair didn't get off to the best start, probably due to Sherif's new grumpy catchphrase 'it is what it is', and Anna's sassy insistence that she wasn't his first choice (even though she didn't step forward for him). However, the pair got chatting and agreed that they have the same "energy", and actually seemed to be quite enjoying one another's company. Although we can't see them falling in love (yet), this could be the new friendship couple of the series. 7/10 likely to stay coupled.

