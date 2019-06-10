Amazing LGBTQ Netflix shows to enjoy over Pride Month

You might like...
-
21 sad films guaranteed to make you cry on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime
-
Love Island pairings revealed in hilarious first episode - see them here
-
Helen Mirren bravely opens up about mental health: 'those negative thoughts are always lurking'
Helen Mirren has spoken candidly about her insecurities and "negative thoughts", during a podcast shared to support Mental Health Awareness Week....
-
Prince Louis' 1st birthday: see the Queen, Prince William and other royals aged one
-
8 seriously plausible Game of Thrones theories you need to know about before season 8