Amazing LGBTQ Netflix shows to enjoy over Pride Month

sex-education-1
1/11

LGBTQ representation on the small screen may have a long way to go, but there has been a real increase over the last few years thanks to streaming services like Netflix. Not limited by the demands of TV networks or advertisers, the subscription service is able to put its money into shows that explore gender and sexuality in an honest way. So in celebration of Pride month, we're showing you our favourites. See them here…

american-crime-story-still
2/11

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Not one for the faint-hearted, this thriller - and second installation in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series - tells the true story of Andrew Cunanan, a serial killer who murdered five men in the 1990s. The show was nominated for nine Emmy Awards, including a win for Glee’s Darren Criss, and takes place in Miami’s gay nightlife scene.

glee-1
3/11

Glee

An oldie but a goodie, it’s easy to forget the impact Glee had when it came to LGBTQ representation on the small screen. Fans fell in love with LGBTQ couples Kurt and Blaine and Santana and Britney, while making stars of Lea Michele and Darren Criss. Incredibly cheesy (in the best kind of way), the cheesy high school musical comedy hits UK Netflix on 30 July, where fans will be able to binge-watch all six series.

lgbt-1
4/11

Queer Eye

When it first launched in 2018, Queer Eye quickly became a hit and made stars of its presenters, Karamo, Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan and Tan. Making over the homes and lives of people across America, Queer Eye inspirationally teaches audiences and its subjects lessons of self-acceptance and love: we challenge you to get through an episode without crying!

lgbt-2
5/11

Orange is the New Black

One of Netflix’s first big original series, Orange is the New Black features women of all body types, sexualities and races. Showing life within a women’s prison, the show allowed trans actress Laverne Cox to become the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy Award in an acting category. The seventh and final series drops on Netflix on Friday 26 July and we’re not ready to say goodbye!

lgbt-3
6/11

Special

Based on the Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, ‘I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves’, the author stars in this autobiographical comedy series about a young gay man living with cerebral palsy. Consisting of eight 15 minute episodes, it’s the perfect feel-good comedy to binge watch in a couple of hours.

lgbt-4
7/11

Dear White People

Exploring the intersections between sexuality and race, this comedy series follows a group of black students at a predominantly white Ivy League university in the U.S.. Journalism student Lionel, played by DeRon Horton, explores what it means to be both black and gay, with three series available to stream.

rupaul-1
8/11

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the global phenomenon that brought death drops, tongue pops and “okurrrrrs” to the world. Watching drag queens compete in an all-sewing, all-dancing competition may not seem like your cup of tea, but the show perfectly mixes everything we love about reality TV with frank discussion about what it’s like to be queer in the 21st century. You better werk (and catch up before Drag Race UK hits BBC 3 later this year!)

sense8-1
9/11

Sense8

Fans were outraged when Netflix Original Sense8 was cancelled after just two seasons and have campaigned for a revival ever since. Written and directed by women, the show brings LBGTQ discourse to science fiction, the cast includes gay, lesbian and transgender actors and never shies away from political ideas. Both series are available to stream and you never know, a third could be on its way soon...

sex-education-2
10/11

Sex Education

When Otis (Asa Butterfield) follows in the footsteps of his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson) and becomes the school’s resident relationship advisor, he dishes out advice to young couples dealing with their sexuality in a small British town. This hilarious coming-of-age show treats all relationships as equal, while Ncuti Gatwa’s nuanced portrayal of Eric, an out gay teen handling religious conservative parents, is truly impressive.

star-trek
11/11

Star Trek: Discovery

A contemporary spin-off of the classic sci-fi series, Star Trek: Discovery’s diverse cast comes from a gender and race-blind casting process. Co-creator Bryan Fuller wanted to prioritise LGBT characters after receiving hate mail after a character on Star Trek: Voyager was rumoured to be gay, and the finished product sees LGBTQ issues handed sensitively and naturally.

