Love Island's bombshells are here! Meet the TWELVE new Islanders entering the show

Who's ready for Casa Amor?!

Love Island's bombshells are here! Meet the TWELVE new Islanders entering the show
Love Island's bombshells are here! Meet the TWELVE new Islanders entering the show

We're just a few weeks into Love Island, but there has already been enough drama to last a lifetime, and there's about to be more! Yep, Casa Amor is going ahead, and will see the boys relocate to another villa with six new contestants, while six boys will enter the main villa and meet the lovely ladies - but will anyone's heads be turned? Let's say HELLO! to the new guys and girls that are about to graft their little hearts out... 

Lavena Back, 23, from Croydon - Business developer 

Lavena has been single for four years now, and is ready to finally find love again. She said: "I needed a while to get over my last relationship and really enjoy myself before I could commit to someone. But now I’m very much ready." Lavena calls herself "funny", "confident" and "has good chat". Speaking about her turn offs, she explained: "An immediate turn off is if he talks to other girls, that really turns me off." She also said she'd do whatever it takes to couple up with someone, adding: "I don’t really care. I’m there to find love. As everyone says it’s not Friend Island. I’m not afraid to say it how it is." 

Dennon Lewis, 22, from Watford - Professional footballer 

Could Dennon be Maura's Mr Right? Speaking about which girl he has his eye on in the villa, he said: "I have my eye on quite a few of them - Lucie’s very nice. I do like how Maura is turning out to be. She’s really feisty and could be a handful." He added that he wasn't going to "hold back" from trying to crack on with a girl he likes, explaining: "We're all in there for the same reason. That won't stop me pursuing something." He also thinks he'll have a bromance with Michael and Anton, saying: "[The two] have really good banter. Michael seems very level headed so I think we’ll get on well. Tommy’s probably the biggest competition. Everyone loves him, he’s a good guy." 

Belle Hassan, 21, from Bromley - Makeup artist

Move aside Dani Dyer, because new girl Belle's dad is also an actor! Chatting about her claim to fame, she said: "My dad is an actor, Tamer Hassan. He’s been in The Football Factory, The Business, Game of Thrones - he is my link to the famous world. He is a very supportive dad, he is like my best friend and is always there for me. He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail!'" She also revealed that she's even met Dani junior, saying: "Because he was in a film with Danny Dyer, I’ve met Dani Dyer when we were kids." 

George Rains, 22, from Essex - Builder 

Oh no, could George be looking to graft Amber? He said: "Amber is my type, they are the sort of girls I’d go for looks-wise and Anna is really pretty and she’s got a nice body." He added that he didn't have any loyalty to the boys in the villa at the moment, explaining: "If I see the girl I want and we have that connection, I’m going to go for it, I don’t have any loyalty to anyone in there at the moment. It’ll be difficult but I’m sure if the guys were in the same position as me they’d be doing the same." 

Jourdan Riane, 24, from Essex - Model/actress 

Speaking about what makes her the perfect Love Islander, Jourdan said: "I feel like it’s my bubbly personality. I’m quite go with the flow but I’m also a ‘don’t cross me’ person. I’m all about energy and being positive and having good vibes. My energy and my vibrant personality is what could make me a good Islander." The islander has also done a fair bit of modelling, and was in a double page spread for Elle in 2018, along with Vogue Italia. Impressive! 

Ovie Soko, 28, from London - Pro basketball player 

Ovie plays basketball for Great Britain and went to school with last year's Love Islander Alexandra Cane! Speaking about whether he has a wondering eye, he explained: "I’m not going to go in there and say I like a girl with the intention to turn away at the first opportunity but I’ll be honest, if someone else comes in and there is a higher level of mental connection - which I think is what will do it for me - there is a possibility that I could have a wandering eye." He also revealed his definition of bro code, saying: "Bro code is if the guys have told you something in confidence and it could cause a rift, to you to keep it to yourself, you shouldn’t go spreading it, that’s not cool." 

Nabila Badda, 29, from London - Hostess 

Nabila is a "feisty", "bubbly" Islander and thinks her best features are her eyes and her hourglass figure. She revealed that she already has her eye on Anton, explaining: "I have got my eye on Anton. I think he is cheeky and I think he’s misunderstood by the girls in the villa. He is my vibe, he’s got a great personality and he is funny and entertaining." One of her immediate turn offs is a man showing off or speaking about things "in a materialistic way". She also hinted that she wouldn't mind changing couples in the villa, explaining: "I am loyal but it is a game show. You get to know so many people in a short space of time so I don’t think there’s anything wrong with finding someone else attractive and giving it a go." 

Dan Rose, 21, from Nuneaton - Bathroom salesman 

Dan describes himself as "funny", 'confident" and that he always thinks he's right. He also has his eye of Amber, and said he would "test the water" while admitting that "she seems loved up with Michael". Speaking about a turn off, he aded: "I like someone who can back themselves so I wouldn’t go for a push over. And someone that’s too loud would put me off. I like confidence but not in a way that the attention always has to be on them." 

Stevie Bradley, 21, from Isle of Man - Student 

Stevie might be "happy", "charming" and "funny", but he once forgot a girl's name on a date! Speaking about his most disastrous dating experience, he said: "I went on a date with a girl from Uni, we ended up going out afterwards and she asked me if I could remember her name and I didn’t have a clue. Not one of my finest moments." He also admitted he didn't like "grumpy" girls. Uh oh! 

Joanna Chimonides, 22, from London - Recruitment consultant 

Joanna calls herself "empathetic", but the she is also "impulsive", and acts on emotions. She added: "My honesty can also be a downfall, I'm far too honest and sometimes I shoud keep my mouth shut." She added that her celebrity crush is "a combination of Channing Tatum and Chris Brown", and has said that she doesn't mind "treading on toes" to get the man of her dreams in Love Island. 

Maria Wild, 22, from Cheltenham - VIP host 

As much as Maria doesn't wants to find love, she is also determined not to step on any toes! She said: "I wouldn’t upset anyone, put it that way. I’m not a Maura. My approach won’t be to really graft someone. I never graft anyone on the outside so I won’t go in there and be any different." She admitted her favourite boy was Anton, saying: "Deep down, it is Anton but I just can’t stop thinking about when he went in and talked about having a wandering eye. When I first saw him, I was not attracted to him but now I’ve watched him and got to know him, he’s funny and sweet." 

Marvin Brooks, 29, from Bournemouth - Person trainer and ex royal navy officer 

Marvin already knows which girls he has his eye on! He said: "It’s changed a few times because of how people have reacted to things. My type I’ve always said is brunette. Anna has definitely caught my eye but then recently Lucie has as I feel like she’s very similar to me in the sense that if she doesn’t want to hang around with a group she won’t force herself to do, which I’ve admired. I have also only seen a brief bit of Arabella but definitely her." Speaking about best feature, he revealed he gets "most compliments" on his body, and rates himself an 8.7. 

