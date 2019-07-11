Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef 2019 line-up? Strictly's Oti Mabuse and more

The stars taking part in this year's Celebrity MasterChef have officially been unveiled and there are a number of famous faces you'll recognise for sure! Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse was one of the first contestants to be revealed on Wednesday, with Masterchef's official Instagram account announcing: "We are SO excited to be able to reveal that #Strictly Come Dancing star @OtiMabuse will be waltzing her way into Celebrity #MasterChefUK this summer! Full line up to be revealed soon…"
Death in Paradise actress Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine Bordey in the Caribbean crime drama, was also announced on the same day. Let's take a look at the full line-up…
Oti Mabuse
Best known as one of the nation's favourite pro dancers on Strictly, Oti, 28, has been paired with the likes of Danny Mac, Jonnie Peacock and most recently Graeme Swann on the BBC dance contest. This summer, Oti, who was also a captain on The Greatest Dancer, will be hoping to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her culinary skills in the famous MasterChef kitchen.
MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have the best summer plans!