﻿
5 Photos | Film

The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far

Who's ready for Strictly to come back?

...
The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far
You're reading

The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far

1/5
Next

Gemma Atkinson 'struggling to move on from Strictly' after new line-up unveiled
chris-ramsey
1/5

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants are being announced for the 2019 series, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the dancing show back in September! Check out the famous faces who will be sashaying, tangoing and cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the dance floor and stay tuned! We will be updating you with the whole line-up of contestants here... 

Chris Ramsey 

The One Show revealed that Chris would be joining the show on Wednesday. The comedian, who is best known for starring in The Chris Ramsey Show, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, joked that it once took him six months to learn a dance, so his professional partner better watch out! He said: "I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night. At my wedding I danced with my wife; that one song took about six months practice, and I definitely stood on her feet a couple of times. So I’m looking forward to the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people… there better be a buffet after the live shows." 

His wife Rosie has already poked fun at the 'Strictly curse' on Instagram, writing: "He rang, our marriage is safe. I'm really looking forward to having something to actually do on a Saturday night... Feel like it's me doing it! (Wish it was. Not bitter. Bit Bitter. It's all good)."

strictly-cat
2/5

Catherine Tyldesley

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes revealed that Catherine was the fifth contestant on Strictly on Thursday's This Morning. In a statement, Catherine said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I'm a huge fan of the show. It'll be my biggest challenge to date as I'm not much of a dancer, but I've always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right! I'm nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!" Catherine is best known for her role as Eva Price on Coronation Street. She also stars in Channel 4's 15 Days and BBC drama Lilies. 

strictly-david
3/5

David James

The former England goalkeeper said that previous contestant Mark Foster had convinced him to do Strictly after he'd been asked to appear on numerous occasions. He said: "I've been asked to do this quite a number of times and I said, 'No it's not my kind of thing'. But Mark said it's amazing so this time round I said yes. I've had to keep it secret for so long… I told my mum, but she forgot." When Stacey Dooley? said she was trying to work out which of the taller dancers he'll be paired with as he is 6'5", David jokily replied: "I'm going to be wearing high heels as well."

READ: All the signs that Neil Jones will finally get a partner on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

In a statement, he said: "I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year's stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill, #LetsGetLive."

strictly-saffron
4/5

Saffron Barker

The 19-year-old revealed that she will be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing on Heart Radio's Breakfast show on Thursday. Speaking about putting on her dancing shoes for the competition, the YouTube star said: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I'm looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity." 

READ: Strictly pro dancers pictured in first group photo at rehearsals - see here

Saffron has 15 million views a month on her YouTube channels, and her first book, Saffron Barker Vs Real Life made the number one slot on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. She has also launched three homeware ranges with Primark. The star was so thrilled to be asked to join that show that she even filmed her family's hilarious reactions to the exciting news! 

strictly-emma
5/5

Emma Barton 

Will Emma go the distance? The EastEnders star, who plays Honey Mitchell in the hit soap, has described herself as "one of the biggest Strictly fans on the planet". She said: "I still can’t believe this is happening. I’m very much a dance around your handbag kinda girl, but now I've been given this wonderful opportunity to learn all the different styles of dancing from the very best in the business."

READ: Joe Sugg's 'jealous' reaction is priceless as new Strictly contestants are revealed

She continued: "So, I’m whipping off Honey's Minute Mart tabard and diving right in to all the glitter and sparkle. From Albert Square to the Strictly dance floor - I just can’t wait!” As well as EastEnders, Emma has also appeared onstage in Chicago, One Man, Two Guvnors and Annie. She is also a patron of Down’s Syndrome Association and Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...