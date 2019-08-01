The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants are being announced for the 2019 series, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the dancing show back in September! Check out the famous faces who will be sashaying, tangoing and cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the dance floor and stay tuned! We will be updating you with the whole line-up of contestants here...
Chris Ramsey
The One Show revealed that Chris would be joining the show on Wednesday. The comedian, who is best known for starring in The Chris Ramsey Show, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, joked that it once took him six months to learn a dance, so his professional partner better watch out! He said: "I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night. At my wedding I danced with my wife; that one song took about six months practice, and I definitely stood on her feet a couple of times. So I’m looking forward to the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people… there better be a buffet after the live shows."
His wife Rosie has already poked fun at the 'Strictly curse' on Instagram, writing: "He rang, our marriage is safe. I'm really looking forward to having something to actually do on a Saturday night... Feel like it's me doing it! (Wish it was. Not bitter. Bit Bitter. It's all good)."