13 Strictly Come Dancing contestants you forgot were on the show

You might like...
-
See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' gorgeous wedding dresses
-
This Strictly professional just revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes secret from the show
Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima has revealed a very surprising beauty secret from the 2019 series - he's had his trademark...
-
Inside Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's lavish home life
-
The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far
-
When Strictly Come Dancing stars show off their incredible bikini bodies