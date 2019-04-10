All of the rumoured contestants for I'm a Celebrity 2019 so far

It might be a few months away, but now that we have seen Ant and Dec back together on Britain's Got Talent, we're also excited to see them on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, so much so that we are already checking out who we might see in the jungle this year! Here are all of the celebrities who have said they're up for it…
Gemma Collins
Gemma might have struggled in the jungle back when she went on in 2014, quitting after just a few days of jungle life, but the GC reckons she will change her ways should she be given another opportunity to appear on the show. Chatting about the series, she explained: "Looking back, I don't feel I was ready for that show. I've got a tougher skin now, and I think that's where The GC came into play. If they asked me back, yes I'd go back." Of course, Gemma caused plenty of drama during her stint on Dancing on Ice, we can only imagine her when confronted with some of those terrifying Bush Tucker trials!