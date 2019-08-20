15 essential TV shows to watch this autumn 2019

The Politician
Starring Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hanson), Zoey Deutch (Set it Up) and Gwyneth Paltrow, the official synopsis reads: "Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be the President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School."
"To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician."
When is it out? 27 September