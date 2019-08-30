Before and after: The stars of Britain's Got Talent

Everyone's favourite talent competition is back. But this time, with a twist. After thirteen series, Britain's Got Talent will return this weekend for a special all-star version, Britain's Got Talent: The Champions. Some of the most memorable contestants including Paul Potts, George Sampson and Stavros Flatley, will compete over six weeks for the cash prize and champions trophy. Over the years there have been many incredible acts that won over the judges and viewers' hearts, and even made the royal family laugh and clap at the iconic Royal Variety Performance. Now, after twelve years and thirteen series, HELLO! are taking a trip down memory lane to find out how much the stars of the show have changed. Click through the gallery to take a look (and try not to feel too old)…
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell has been a judge on the show since it began in 2007. The King of TV talent himself will return front and centre to judge the former winners as they battle it out to become the ultimate champion. And he's back looking fitter than ever. The music mogul has been gaining attention recently after revealing he lost 20lbs by cutting out sugar, red meat and dairy in order to maintain a healthier lifestyle and stay in shape for his son, Eric. Looking good, Simon!