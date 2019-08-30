﻿
Before and after: The stars of Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell before and after
Everyone's favourite talent competition is back. But this time, with a twist. After thirteen series, Britain's Got Talent will return this weekend for a special all-star version, Britain's Got Talent: The Champions. Some of the most memorable contestants including Paul Potts, George Sampson and Stavros Flatley, will compete over six weeks for the cash prize and champions trophy. Over the years there have been many incredible acts that won over the judges and viewers' hearts, and even made the royal family laugh and clap at the iconic Royal Variety Performance. Now, after twelve years and thirteen series, HELLO! are taking a trip down memory lane to find out how much the stars of the show have changed. Click through the gallery to take a look (and try not to feel too old)…

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has been a judge on the show since it began in 2007. The King of TV talent himself will return front and centre to judge the former winners as they battle it out to become the ultimate champion. And he's back looking fitter than ever. The music mogul has been gaining attention recently after revealing he lost 20lbs by cutting out sugar, red meat and dairy in order to maintain a healthier lifestyle and stay in shape for his son, Eric. Looking good, Simon!

Amanda Holden before and after
Amanda Holden

Fellow long-standing judge Amanda Holden has also been a part of Britain's Got Talent since the show's first series. Amanda will join Simon, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon to judge the champions for the new series. Twelve years after her first stint as judge, Amanda is still making waves with her youthful appearance and jaw-dropping Instagram pictures (we're not jealous at all). While, of course, she looked gorgeous before, we can't help but think she looks even better now!

Ant and Dec before and after
Ant and Dec

TV's favourite double act are back this weekend to host the Champions series. The dynamic duo have been the hosts since the show's beginning in 2007 and although Ant McPartlin took a career-hiatus in 2018 following his drink-driving ban, the co-host was back partnered with Declan Donnelly for the show's thirteenth series earlier this year, much to the delight of fans. Although it's safe to say that Ant and Dec have had a difficult year, they're back and seem to be stronger than ever. Oh, and don't look a day older!

Stephen Mulhern before and after
Stephen Mulhern

He's been the star of the sister show, Britain's Got More Talent, since the beginning and Stephen Mulhern is still making audiences laugh. Stephen may be a far cry from his baby-faced looks seen here, but the funny man is still looking his best. Although it's not confirmed whether Stephen will be back to host BGMT for the Champions version, we'd love to see one of the former winners take part in Stephen's antics.

Piers Morgan before and after
Piers Morgan

He's known for sparking controversy on an almost daily basis and, while Piers Morgan won't be reprising his role as judge on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, we're sure he'll chime in to the debate on who should be crowned the champion of champions.

Piers appeared as a judge alongside Simon and Amanda for the first four series of the show, seeing the likes of winner Paul Potts and runner-up Susan Boyle shoot to stardom. Nine years after leaving the Saturday night show as a judge, Piers is now the king of daytime TV alongside co-presenter Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.

Paul Potts before and after
Paul Potts

His video was once the fourth most viewed YouTube video in the UK and with over 180 million views to date, Paul Potts' rendition of Nessun Dorma stands as one of the most iconic auditions of the whole Got Talent franchise.

Paul went on to enjoy huge success after winning the show's first series including a number one album, appearing on global television and even having a film made about his BGT journey starring James Corden. Fans will see Paul return for Britain's Got Talent: The Champions this weekend, after appearing on the American version earlier this year where he reached the final.

George Sampson before and after
George Sampson

He was the street dancer who became a teen heartthrob after winning series two of the talent competition in 2008. But now, George Sampson is all grown up and has not only enjoyed a dancing career, but has also dabbled in acting and even started a career as a property developer.

After winning the show and performing at the Royal Variety Performance, George went on to star in West End productions, TV show Waterloo Road and, more recently, appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip.

connie-talbot
Connie Talbot

She may have just missed out on the top spot to Paul Potts in the first series of Britain's Got Talent, but Connie Talbot's first audition was a show-stopper that has gone down in history as one of the best. Connie reduced Amanda Holden to tears with her rendition of Over the Rainbow from the Wizard of Oz which she sang again for the final.

Since her unforgettable performances on the show twelve years ago, Connie has enjoyed a successful singing career releasing four albums. Now, Connie is returning the show as a fresh-faced 18-year-old. Can she win the title she so closely missed out on?

Diversity before and after
Diversity

Street dance troupe Diversity sailed through to the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2009. They popped, locked and jumped to become the series champions and have been hugely popular ever since. Ten years later, they have grown up and enjoyed success as a group and individually.

The group's leader and head choreographer, Ashley Banjo, even went on to become a judge on Sky1's Got to Dance alongside actor and Broadway star Adam Garcia and Pussycat Doll member Kimberley Wyatt. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that Diversity are not set to appear on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, due to other commitments. You'll be missed guys!

Jai McDowall before and after
Jai McDowall

After wow-ing the then judges Michael McIntyre, David Hasselhoff and Amanda Holden, singer Jai McDowall went on to win series 5 of the show in 2011. After winning the show, along with the prize money and a spot performing at the Royal Variety Performance, Jai went on to perform on the Britain's Got Talent tour, before going on to secure a record deal with Simon Cowell's label, Syco, for which he released his debut album Believe in 2012. Jai is set to return this week for the Champions series.

Ashleigh Butler before and after
Photo: © Rex
Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey

Ashleigh Butler and her much-loved dog, Pudsey, auditioned for the sixth series of Britain's Got Talent in 2012. Both the judges and audiences were wowed, with Simon saying: "Pudsey is one of the best dancing dogs I've ever seen." The two continued to impress and were voted all the way through the final, eventually becoming the champions. Although, sadly, Pudsey won't be returning this year after his passing in 2017, Ashleigh is back with dog Sully stepping into Pudsey's paws for the competition.

Callabro before and after
Photo: © Rex
Collabro

Musical-theatre singing group Collabro received a standing ovation from all four judges for their audition in 2014 after singing Stars from Les Miserables. The group continued to impress and sailed through to the final, becoming the winners of series eight of the show.

Since then, the group went on to release three albums and went on tour. Now, the group are confirmed to appear on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, and although they might be a member short, we can't wait to see them perform again!

Richard Jones before and after
Richard Jones

Lance Corporal Richard Jones won the tenth series of Britain Got Talent in 2016 after wowing audiences with his show-stopping magic. And this year, he's set to return to the show for the Champions competition, hoping to win and gain the cash prize. Prior to working as a magician, Richard performed as a bandsman in the Trooping of the Colour as part of the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

Richard went on to perform in front of the royal family again, but this time, as a magician at the Royal Variety Performance as the BGT winner. To this day, Richard stands as the only magician to win the British talent competition. Could he work his magic to become the ultimate champion?

Tokio Myers before and after
Tokio Myers

Pianist and music producer Tokio Myers blew judges away in 2017 during his first audition for the talent competition and went on to become the winner of the series. Since winning, Tokio has enjoyed a hugely successful career, releasing studio albums and going on tour.

But before BGT, Tokio was no stranger to the music industry, and has even supported heavy-weight musicians such as Kanye West and Amy Winehouse on their tours. Tokio won't be returning the BGT: The Champions, however he took part in the American version, wowing audiences with his incredible performances.

