Strictly Come Dancing celebrities: find out who's single, who's married, and who's dating who

Strictly Come Dancing has sparked romance in many forms over the years. The BBC ballroom competition has seen many former contestants and professionals go on to get hitched, start families and live happily ever after. It's for these reasons that Strictly relationships are a topic of conversation every year. With the start of the new series just around the corner, take a look through our gallery of the celebrity contestants taking part this year: who's married, who's single and who is perhaps looking for love on the show…
Catherine Tyldesley
Her Coronation Street character, Eva, went through her fair share of relationship drama but it seems actress Catherine Tyldesley is blissfully enjoying family life. Catherine, who left the soap in June 2018, has been married to personal trainer Tom Pitford since 2016. Catherine's husband Tom also features on ITV's Eat, Shop, Save.
The couple share a son Alfie, who is now four. Catherine announced on This Morning that she was joining the Strictly line-up, and it seems her son has been getting in the dancing spirit as well. Catherine said: "I literally can’t dance, I love to dance on a night out if I’ve had a couple of drinks and me and Alfie silly dance in the kitchen but that’s it." We're sure you'll be great, Catherine!