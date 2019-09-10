Whatever happened to the winners of the Great British Bake Off winners?

Candice Brown - series seven
Candice has come a long way from her job as a PE teacher before winning Bake Off! Not only has she married her partner, Liam Macaulay, in a stunning ceremony, she has also stared on Dancing on Ice, returned to Bake Off for a special episode, The Great New Year's Bake Off, and also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind. She also recently became the owner of a pub, The Green Man. Speaking about the pub, she said: "It will be a good old fashioned pub, good pub grub, warming and hearty. A resurgence in the things we miss about our old pubs."