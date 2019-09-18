Celebrities who were forced to quit reality shows because of injuries

Rav Wilding – Splash!
Rav won a five-figure payout after being left injued and ill after taking part in Splash!, an ITV show that caught celebrities how to dive. During training, the TV presenter injured his leg and needed surgery ahead of Christmas, which was followed by being rushed to hospital with a blood clot on a lung on New Year's Eve. Speaking to The Guardian about how the injury effected his life, he explained that he struggled to find work and was forced to cancel his wedding. "It breaks my heart that Jill (Morgan) and I had to cancel our wedding," he said at the time.
"I have been in a few things here and there [work wise], but the active physical work is no longer possible. I used to play rugby every week, go running, and, having been in the army and a police officer in the past, my fitness was pretty high. I used to get active jobs based on my fitness, but now I can’t do those things, the opportunities aren’t really there anymore, so it’s changed the entire course of my career. I’m still in pain every day. It has turned my world upside down."