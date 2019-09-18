Celebrities who were forced to quit reality shows because of injuries

﻿
Reality shows can look like a lot of fun for celebrities, but there is always the odd accident from time to time, whether you are taking on a dangerous challenge like The Jump or just landed on your foot badly during a dance routine (poor Jamie Laing)! Here are the stars who were forced to drop out of reality TV shows including The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and I'm a Celebrity

Jamie Laing – Strictly Come Dancing

Poor Jamie was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing before the competition had even began after sustaining a foot injury during the launch show. In a statement, the BBC said: "Sadly, due to an injury, Jamie Laing will no longer be able to take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. As the Strictly launch show is pre-recorded, Jamie will still feature in this programme which airs Saturday September 7."

Speaking about his sadness about leaving the show, the Made in Chelsea star said: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

dani-dyer-1
2/12

Dani Dyer – Survival of the Fittest

Before Love Island, Dani scored an injury and had to leave Survival of the Fittest after dislocating her shoulder while going headfirst down a waterslide. Although she was just one day into filming the show, which was taking place in South Africa, she was forced to pull out of the series. At the time, a source said: "Dani knew straight away she had done serious damage but tried to continue as she didn’t want to seem like a wuss. It was too much, though, and she was taken to hospital."

gareth-thomas
3/12

Gareth Thomas – Dancing on Ice

Gareth was forced to drop out of the competition on 'flying week', after coming down with severe motion sickness and vomiting when he was lifted in a harness during practice. As such, the healthcare professionals on the show decided he was medically unfit to continue the series. Gareth spoke about his disappointment at the time, tweeting: "Thanks for everyone's amazing messages. Feeling better this morning. Had such an amazing time. Can't wait to skate again. As for flying. Never!"

injury-beth
4/12

Beth Tweddle – The Jump

Beth's injuries were perhaps the worst to ever happen on a reality show, as she sustained two fractured vertebrae, needing surgery on her spinal cord, and has since said she has never fully recovered from the injury. After announcing plans to sue for £200,000 following her incident, her lawyer Demetrius Danas said: "She has had to put many parts of her life and career on hold and, while Beth is making a good recovery, she still cannot do many of the things she previously could as an elite athlete, and may never fully recover.

"Despite attempts to settle the legal case amicably, the defendants involved in making The Jump have so far denied any liability for her injuries and we have been left with no choice but to issue court proceedings as we seek to resolve the case" The gymnastics star said: "It’s been a long journey and my recovery is still ongoing. I’m not sure I’ll ever be 100% again."

injury-celebrity
5/12

Kimberley Davies – I'm a Celebrity

Kimberley suffered a cracked rib in a Bush Tucker Trial on wrong. In the show, she had to jump from a helicopter into the water, only to land awkwardly. She was airlifted to hospital and eventually returned to camp, but was in too much discomfort to continue.

At the time, an ITV spokesman said: "She arrived back in the jungle at lunchtime today but, having rested during the afternoon, it became apparent to both the programme's producers and Kimberley that she was still experiencing some pain and discomfort. She was planning to spend another night in camp but subsequently decided to leave at 6.20pm. This was a decision which we entirely understood and fully supported. We wish Kimberley well."

injury-rav
6/12

Rav Wilding – Splash!

Rav won a five-figure payout after being left injued and ill after taking part in Splash!, an ITV show that caught celebrities how to dive. During training, the TV presenter injured his leg and needed surgery ahead of Christmas, which was followed by being rushed to hospital with a blood clot on a lung on New Year's Eve. Speaking to The Guardian about how the injury effected his life, he explained that he struggled to find work and was forced to cancel his wedding. "It breaks my heart that Jill (Morgan) and I had to cancel our wedding," he said at the time.

"I have been in a few things here and there [work wise], but the active physical work is no longer possible. I used to play rugby every week, go running, and, having been in the army and a police officer in the past, my fitness was pretty high. I used to get active jobs based on my fitness, but now I can’t do those things, the opportunities aren’t really there anymore, so it’s changed the entire course of my career. I’m still in pain every day. It has turned my world upside down."

injury-rebecca
7/12

Rebecca Adlington – The Jump

The Olympic swimmer dislocated her shoulder in a painful accident on the dangerous show after taking 'the jump' from a 100 metre slope and landing badly. Speaking about the accident, she explained: "What people didn't see in the edited footage is that I was lying there with a dislocated shoulder for 40 minutes.  It was worse than childbirth and it's still horrible now because people keep knocking my arm."

injury-steve
8/12

Sir Steve Redgrave – The Jump

The Jump continued its dangerous streak with Steve Redgrave, who was forced to leave the show after breaking a bone in his hand (among other training injuries). Despite his injuries, it didn't put Steve off from wanting another go, as he told the Huffington Post: "I love it, I’m waiting to be asked to come back. Most people who get injured get re-invited back on. I was on the first series, and we’re on series 4 now… so I’m waiting for my phone call… It's the only real reality show. Everyone loves the experience, despite the injuries."

injury-vogue
9/12

Vogue Williams – The Jump

Vogue had to leave The Jump before it even began. Chatting about the situation on Build Series Ldn, she said: "I had the best four weeks of my life, if I can go back and know it was going to happen, I'd still do it." Speaking about her injury, she continued: "It was a stupid accident, you couldn't prevent it. I snapped my ACL so I couldn't really walk."

injury-wipeout
10/12

Dom Joly – Total Wipeout

It really did wipe him out! Poor Dom fell over while filming the celebrity version of the BBC show in Argentina in 2011, leaving him with a broken foot. Joking about the situation to the Mirror, he said: "I went on the show to impress my children and I broke four metatarsals. I'm not a football player, so I don't need my feet. But it's still standing in the way of work."

keith-1
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Keith Chegwin – Dancing on Ice

The late Keith Chegwin first took part in Dancing on Ice in 2011, but was forced to pull out of the show after a fall saw him sustain some nasty injuries, including a broken shoulder and three cracked ribs, ouch. However, Keith was undeterred by his injuries, and returned to the series to compete after he was all healed up in 2013.

louise-1
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Louise Mensch - Celebrity SAS

Former MP Louise Mensch had a go at the Stand Up to Cancer show, which saw celebrity recruits push themselves to the limit. However, Louise was forced to quit after ripping a muscle, and admitted that "every step was painful". She explained to Metro: "After I quit, which I had to, I was completely injured, I wasn't going to let the team take punishment for me. Every step was painful and they had me checked out at hospital and I had a three and a half centimetre rip in the back of my muscle, so literally every step was painful. I just think we wanted to be in front of these guys [the instructors]."  

