Where are the Strictly Come Dancing winners now?

Kara Tointon
Kara Tointon put on her dancing shoes in 2010 to compete in the BBC ballroom competition. The former EastEnders actress was partnered with professional Artem Chigvintsev, and the pair sailed through the competition to the final, lifting the Glitterball trophy as the series winners. And it seems that Kara and Artem did more than win the trophy, they won each-other's hearts. The pair were an item for four years before calling it quits in 2014. After Strictly, Kara went on to star on stage in shows such as Pygmalion, and also starred in ITV show, Mr Selfridge.
More recently, however, Kara returned to the stage to play the role of Olivia in the Royal Shakespeare Company production of Twelfth Night. As well as enjoying a successful acting career, Kara has also recently become a mum to her first child, Frey, with her fiancé, Norwegian-born Marius Jensen.