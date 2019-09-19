﻿
7 Photos | Film

Dancing on Ice 2020: The rumoured line-up so far

Who do you think will star in Dancing on Ice next year?

...
Dancing on Ice 2020: The rumoured line-up so far
You're reading

Dancing on Ice 2020: The rumoured line-up so far

1/7
Next

Ant and Dec back petition to raise £5m to get Piers Morgan into I'm a Celebrity
jamie-laing
1/7

Dancing on Ice is returning in January 2020, and although we still have a few months to wait, the show is already hinting at their new line-up. So who will be taking to the ice in the next series of the popular reality show? Find out all of the stars who could be competing... 

Jamie Laing 

After damaging his foot ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing premiere, Jamie's foot will be healed well in time for him to take to the ice instead! Chatting on This Morning to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the Made in Chelsea star laughed when they suggested he could do the show instead, saying: "Hey, there we go… Let me do all of them!" 

amber-gill
2/7

Amber Gill 

Although many fans thought the same was of Perry, others were eventually convinced that they were looking at Love Island winner Amber's curls. After one person suggested her, another replied: "Correct," while a third fan commented: "That's what I thought as well!" With former Love Islander Wes Nelson, could it be another former contestant's time to shine?  

READ: 12 couples who found love on Strictly Come Dancing and more reality TV shows

diversity-perry
3/7

Perry Kiely

Dancing on Ice's official Instagram account hinted at their 2020 line-up by sharing a snap of curly hair which looks an awful lot like Perry's infamous do! Fans were quick to guess, with one person writing: "Perri from Diversity. He will be amazing." Another person added: "I'd love it to be Perri from Diversity." 

h-steps
4/7

Ian 'H' Watkins 

According to The Sun, the former Steps star could be taking to the ice in the new show. An insider said: "Dancing On Ice is set to be a huge showbiz comeback for 'H' and producers are thrilled at the prospect of him joining the show. He won a legion of fans in his Steps days with his cheesy dance moves and he could do it all over again by recreating them on the ice. Bosses think he'd be hilarious."

joe-swash
5/7

Joe Swash 

The official Dancing on Ice Instagram account also shared a snap of a man with a I'm a Celebrity star in his top pocket - and since Joe Swash was crown King of the Jungle in 2008, people have been quick to suggest that he will be lacing up his ice skates for the show. It is also likely that Joe could well be competing in the new series as he quit presenting the I'm a Celebrity spin-off show, Extra Camp, for 2019, explaining: "I don't want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so three months in Australia just seems too much to bear this year. I'm so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime." 

kerry
6/7

Karen Carney 

The third hint from the show's Instagram account was simply a photo of a football, and was captioned: "We wonder if this celeb will be able to score big on the ice." Fans were quick to guess that it involved one of England's lionesses, and since Karen Carney recently announced her retirement, fans think that she is the most likely to be taking part. We can't wait to find out for sure!

michelle-heaton
7/7

Michelle Heaton 

The former Liberty X band member has made it no secret that she would love to compete on the show, and told The Sun: "Dancing On Ice would be my ultimate. As a performer you want to do something that you can learn fresh so you build up your CV. I’ve never done ice skating and I’ve never professionally been taught dancing. It is one of those shows that I would love to tick off my bucket list. It would be really wonderful to learn how to do something like that. Let's hope I can pull some strings!"

READ: Celebrities who were forced to quit reality shows because of injuries

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...