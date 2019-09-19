Dancing on Ice 2020: The rumoured line-up so far

Dancing on Ice is returning in January 2020, and although we still have a few months to wait, the show is already hinting at their new line-up. So who will be taking to the ice in the next series of the popular reality show? Find out all of the stars who could be competing...
Jamie Laing
After damaging his foot ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing premiere, Jamie's foot will be healed well in time for him to take to the ice instead! Chatting on This Morning to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the Made in Chelsea star laughed when they suggested he could do the show instead, saying: "Hey, there we go… Let me do all of them!"