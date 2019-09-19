﻿
18 Photos | Film

Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here

From Kevin Clifton to Janette Manrara, the Strictly pros have had a makeover

...
Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here

1/18
Next

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon finds herself in a vulnerable situation
Strictly-Kevin
Photo: © BBC
1/18

We've seen the official photos of the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing couples – but now we finally have the official smoking-hot snaps of our favourite Strictly pros. With the first live show just days away, the BBC has shared a stunning new photo of each of the 15 dancers who will be guiding their celeb around the dancefloor. While there are some pros – Gorka Marquez, Graziano di Prima and new dancer Nancy Xu – who unfortunately didn't get a partner this year, they still deserve to have their own 'Strictlified' photo! See the ultra-glam snaps below…

Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton famously lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2018 with his dance partner and now girlfriend Stacey Dooley, after finding himself in the final FOUR TIMES! This year he'll be hoping to repeat the same success with TV veteran Anneka Rice.

strictly-oti
Photo: © BBC
2/18

Oti Mabuse

How glam does Oti Mabuse look? We're loving her fringed dress with the subtle side-split. Oti was originally paired with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, but the reality TV favourite sadly had to drop out due to an injury. Ex-Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden on the show, replaced him.

strictly-aj
Photo: © BBC
3/18

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard will be hoping his celeb partner Saffron Barker will finally see him through to the final after narrowly missing out on a place the last four years. At least he'll have his brother, Curtis, for comfort if he doesn't make it all the way as Curtis has just been announced as Hits Radio’s official Strictly correspondent.

Keep scrolling for more official snaps of the Strictly pro dancers...

strictly-katya
Photo: © BBC
4/18

Katya Jones

Jewels? Check! Flash of hot pink? Check! Feathers? Check! Katya Jones looks amazing in her flouncy skirt and crop top. The 2017 champion will no doubt be giving viewers some serious abs-envy when she struts back onto the dancefloor with her partner Mike Bushell.

strictly-aljaz
Photo: © BBC
5/18

Aljaz Skorjanec

Aljaz Skorjanec always looks great to us, but his polished shoes and alternative tux jacket are giving us major Fred Astaire vibes. He is partnered with Viscountess Emma Weymouth, who is already singing his praises. "I'm really thrilled they've put us together," Emma told HELLO! "Aljaz is a brilliant, hardworking dancer and I'm so excited to be taught by somebody who has got such incredible experience. We get on, our personalities match, and it will be good to train with someone who has a similar energy and sense of humour."

MORE: Former Strictly star Danny John-Jules talks about time backstage on show

strictly-karen
Photo: © BBC
6/18

Karen Hauer

Karen Hauer has been giving us major body envy ever since she started sharing her workout videos on Instagram – and how amazing does she look! Her pink, jewelled dress looks like a tamer version of Katya's, but she is absolutely rocking it. Karen is paired up with comedian Chris Ramsey, and judging by their rehearsal videos, she certainly has her work cut out for her.

strictly-johannes
Photo: © BBC
7/18

Johannes Radebe

This is also the first year that Johannes finds himself with a celebrity partner. The South African is dancing with former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley and we can't wait to see what he can do. Catherine has complained about sickness and her struggle to the routine, but we reckon with Johannes by her side on Saturday night, she'll nail it!

strictly-dianne
Photo: © BBC
8/18

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell has left very little to the imagination with her racy costume. The sheer panelling and flashes of hot pink ribbon compliment her trademark red hair beautifully. This year, the former finalist has been partnered with DJ Dev Griffin. Last year Dianne and her boyfriend Joe Sugg reached the show's final, but could 2019 be the year she actually takes the glitterball home?

strictly-giovanni
Photo: © BBC
9/18

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice has certainly met his match with his celebrity partner Michelle Visage, who even has judge Craig Revel Horwood excited to see how Giovanni handles her on the dancefloor. This will definitely be one couple who will bring the entertainment factor.

strictly-janette
Photo: © BBC
10/18

Janette Manrara

We love this colour on Janette Manrara! The sparkles and fringing are so Strictly, we can't wait to see her spinning around on the dancefloor. Janette has been paired with Paralympian Will Bayley, who took some time out of rehearsals to compete in the European Championships in table tennis.

strictly-amy
Photo: © BBC
11/18

Amy Dowden

Bridal white for Amy Dowden, who's going to be very busy this year, competing in Strictly and trying to plan her 2020 wedding! We have high hopes for the Welsh beauty and her CBBC partner Karim Zeroual, who are already smashing their rehearsals. 

strictly-anton
Photo: © BBC
12/18

Anton du Beke

A classic suit and tie for Strictly's longest-serving pro. Anton du Beke will be dancing with EastEnders actress Emma Barton, who may actually help to see the veteran dancer through to the finals thanks to her previous dance experience in shows such as Chicago.

strictly-luba
Photo: © BBC
13/18

Luba Mushtuk

Another first for Luba Mushtuk, who has been partnered with James Cracknell for her debut as a main dancer on the show. Luba looks a vision in red, and we think she'll certainly put James through his paces, especially if he has any chance of making it to week four so his eldest can come and watch from the studio audience.

strictly-neil
Photo: © BBC
14/18

Neil Jones

Neil Jones looks like brand-new in his classic white ensemble – maybe that's because 2019 marks the first year he's ever had a celebrity partner! The former Mr Katya Jones will no doubt be hoping it's first time the charm and that he'll be the one to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy with his partner Alex Scott.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing judge wants Love Island stars to join dancing show

strictly-nadiya
Photo: © BBC
15/18

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya Buchkova's dress is just swimming in gold and sparkle and compliments her complexion beautifully! This year sees her partnered with decorated goalkeeper David James, who only signed up for the show after some gentle persuasion from former contestant and swimmer Mark Foster.

strictly-gorka
Photo: © BBC
16/18

Gorka Marquez

Sadly for Gorka Marquez he doesn't have a celebrity partner this year. He admitted the decision was not his to make, but the silver lining is he will get to spend more time with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their new baby Mia.

strictly-nancy
Photo: © BBC
17/18

Nancy Xu

The newest dancer to join the Strictly team is Nancy Xu. We imagine we'll get to know her better throughout the series, and although she hasn't been given a partner, we will still see her performing in group dances throughout the series.

strictly-graziano
Photo: © BBC
18/18

Graziano di Prima

Sadly Graziano di Prima has found himself on the sidelines this series too! In 2018 he was partnered with DJ Vick Hope but they only made it to the fourth week of the competition.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...