The judges of Strictly Come Dancing through the years

Including some you may have forgotten about…

...
Shirley Ballas
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The show-stopping launch certainly brought the competition back with a bang, so it's safe to say Strictly Come Dancing fever is in the air. The launch saw the hopeful celebrity contestants paired up with their pro-partners – and it's clear the couples are raring to go and battle it out for the iconic Glitterball trophy.

But it's not just the professionals and celebrities that make the show; those four figures on the judging panel are just as important. While Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli have been keeping their seats warm since the very beginning of Strictly, there are a few judges that have been and gone, and a whole lot of new faces inbetween. Click through the gallery to take a look at who has appeared on the panel over the years…

Shirley Ballas

She's currently the Strictly Come Dancing head judge and although the upcoming series will only be her third appearance on the judging panel, Shirley Ballas is no stranger to critiquing routines. Before Strictly, Shirley enjoyed a professional dancing career, earning the nickname "The Queen of Latin", and won several national and international championship titles.

In 1996, Shirley stopped competing as a professional dancer and began a career as a dance coach and judge for ballroom and Latin American competitions. As well as bringing expertise, she certainly brings the glam!

Craig Revel Horwood
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Craig Revel Horwood

Having been a judge on the panel since the show began in 2004, Craig Revel Horwood is part of the Strictly Come Dancing furniture. As well as being a long-standing judge on the show, Craig has been involved in the musical theatre world as a performer, choreographer and director of many West End shows, such as West Side Story and Miss Saigon. He's known for his professional credentials, but he's also the judge everyone loves to boo, offering up his sharp-tongued comments to the hopeful contestants – and he's not afraid of using that '4' paddle! It's safe to say the show wouldn't be the same without him…

Bruno Tonioli
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli has been a fan favourite ever since Strictly Come Dancing began in 2004. The lovable Italian has made audiences laugh, given his fair share of tens and, erm, made some racy comments along the way. But before joining Strictly, Bruno enjoyed a successful career as a dancer and choreographer, working with artists such as Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, the Rolling Stones and Elton John. Fun fact: Bruno appeared as a dancer in the music video for Elton John's I'm Still Standing in 1983, and fellow Strictly judge Arlene Phillips was also on the credits.

Dame Darcey Bussell
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Dame Darcey Bussell

She's the prima ballerina who pirouetted into the ballroom to join the judging panel in 2012 for the show's tenth series. The former ballet dancer appeared as guest judge on Strictly in 2009 for series seven before joining the panel permanently three years later, replacing Alesha Dixon.

Darcey is known as one of Britain's greatest ballerinas and spent the majority of her career at the Royal Ballet as a principal dancer, a role which she started at the age of 20. Earlier this year, Darcey announced that she was leaving the show as a judge after six years to focus on other commitments. She'll certainly be missed!

Alesha Dixon
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon became a judge on Strictly in 2009 for the show's seventh series. She took her seat on the judging panel next to Craig, Bruno and Len as a replacement for Arlene Phillips, but Alesha was no stranger to the BBC show. In 2007, Alesha took part in the Latin and ballroom competition and made it all the way to the final, before lifting the iconic Glitterball trophy as champion alongside professional partner, Matthew Cutler. Before her Strictly career, Alesha was one third of R&B/garage band Mis-Teeq, enjoying commercial success and a number of awards before launching a solo career.

Motsi Mabuse
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Motsi Mabuse

The Mabuse team is growing within the Strictly family following the arrival of new judge Motsi – a professional Latin and ballroom dancer and the older sister of Strictly pro Oti. Replacing Dame Darcey Bussell, Motsi is gearing up for her first season on the BBC show – but she's no amateur. Motsi has been a judge on the German version of Strictly, Let's Dance, since 2011, after previously competing as a professional.

Both Motsi and the BBC have faced criticism for her role as judge because of her links to Oti, with some questioning whether she will favour Oti and her partner over others. However, the majority were quick to defend the dancer and judge, noting that she has in fact already judged her younger sister on Let's Dance when she competed. We think she's going to be great!

Len Goodman
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Len Goodman

Len Goodman earned his place on the Strictly Come Dancing panel as head judge after decades of experience in the dancing world as a professional, competition judge and coach. Len joined the panel when the BBC show started in 2004 and continued up until series fourteen in 2016, after which he announced he would be stepping down.

As well as delivering his best advice and hilarious one-liners on the BBC show, Len also became head judge on the American version, Dancing with the Stars, in 2005 when the show first aired and has been on the panel ever since.

Arlene Phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips joined Craig, Bruno and Len on the panel for the first series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and was a judge for four series. After the 2008 show concluded, it was announced that Arlene was not returning to the Strictly panel to reprise her role as judge. In 2009, it was confirmed that former Strictly champ Alesha Dixon was to take over from Arlene.

Before Strictly fame, Arlene was an esteemed West End and commercial music video choreographer, whose work includes Saturday Night Fever, Annie and the Starlight Express. But Arlene's judging days were not over after Strictly – she went onto become a judge on fellow dancing show, So You Think You Can Dance UK, for both the 2010 and 2011 series.

Alfonso Ribeiro
Photo: © PA
9/11

Alfonso Ribeiro

From Bel-Air to the BBC ballroom, Alfonso Ribeiro was announced as a guest judge for the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, sitting in for Bruno. The actor – who played Carlton Banks in cult 90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and was known for his signature move, "The Carlton" – took his place on the panel next to Darcey, Shirley and Craig.

And Alfonso is no stranger to dancing. The actor earned his stripes in ballroom and Latin after competing in and winning the American version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, in 2014. We think he made a fab judge!

Donny Osmond
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Donny Osmond

Actor, singer and American teen idol Donny Osmond appeared on series 12 of the BBC ballroom show in 2014, sitting alongside Len, Darcey, Craig and Bruno, and was known for handing out 'Donny Osmond' tens. The entertainer has been in the showbiz industry since his early years, rising to fame in The Osmonds, alongside four of his siblings, before going on to enjoy a successful solo music, film and television career. Donny is another Dancing with the Stars champion, winning the ninth series in 2009 alongside pro partner Kym Johnson.

Jennifer Grey
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Jennifer Grey

Yes, that's right (we forgot too!). Baby herself, Jennifer Grey, was most definitely not put in the corner during her appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing panel in 2011. The Dirty Dancing actress stood in for head judge Len Goodman in week six of series nine back in 2011, and offered her best advice to the hopeful celebrity contestants.

Like Donny and Alfonso, Jennifer was fully qualified for the position after winning Dancing with the Stars the previous year. During her time as a contestant, Jennifer earned top marks, including many nine and ten scores for her cha-cha-cha, quickstep and rumba. Go Jennifer!

