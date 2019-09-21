The judges of Strictly Come Dancing through the years

The show-stopping launch certainly brought the competition back with a bang, so it's safe to say Strictly Come Dancing fever is in the air. The launch saw the hopeful celebrity contestants paired up with their pro-partners – and it's clear the couples are raring to go and battle it out for the iconic Glitterball trophy.
But it's not just the professionals and celebrities that make the show; those four figures on the judging panel are just as important. While Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli have been keeping their seats warm since the very beginning of Strictly, there are a few judges that have been and gone, and a whole lot of new faces inbetween. Click through the gallery to take a look at who has appeared on the panel over the years…
Shirley Ballas
She's currently the Strictly Come Dancing head judge and although the upcoming series will only be her third appearance on the judging panel, Shirley Ballas is no stranger to critiquing routines. Before Strictly, Shirley enjoyed a professional dancing career, earning the nickname "The Queen of Latin", and won several national and international championship titles.
In 1996, Shirley stopped competing as a professional dancer and began a career as a dance coach and judge for ballroom and Latin American competitions. As well as bringing expertise, she certainly brings the glam!