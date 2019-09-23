The memorable moments you might have missed from the Emmy Awards 2019 - all photos

﻿
Emmy Awards kicked off in spectacular fashion!

emmy got on stage
Photo: © Getty Images
The great and the good of the television world came together to celebrate this year's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer were among the big British winners, while Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner were laughed at by the audience with their speech when they presented the award for Outstanding Competition Series. Here are all the best moments from the star-studded night you might have missed. Click through the gallery to see the best pictures…

Gwendoline Christie

Game of Thrones may have led the pack with an impressive 32 nominations for its final season, but it was Gwendoline Christie who received one of the biggest cheers of the night. The core cast gathered on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, each delivering a speech as they also celebrated the end of GoT. Gwendoline, who played fan favourite Brienne of Tarth, received the loudest cheer as she spoke. The cheer and applause were so loud that the actress was forced to raise her voice to deliver her lines. A befitting farewell to the fantasy drama!

billy porter emmys
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Billy Porter makes history

The actor was honoured for his work in FX's ground-breaking period drama Pose, and he made history by becoming the first openly gay black man to win in this category. "I feel like physical representation are the only things that create change. It's when we are available, that we have the power to create empathy. Through the way we tell stories," he said after the ceremony. "I think being black, I know that being black and gay and out, and being in this position."

patricia arquette emmy
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Patricia Arquette's speech

The actress, who won Supporting Actress In a Limited Series for her work on The Act, was trending on Twitter following her powerful speech. Patricia paid tribute to her late sister, an advocate for the transgender community, Alexis Arquette. "I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you," she said. "Until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. Give them jobs. They're human beings, give them jobs, and get rid of this bias that we have everywhere." Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox, a fellow trans actor, stood up and waved her purse, emblazoned with the LGBT flag.

mandy moore twinning
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson's twinning moment

Although the pair looked gorgeous in their red and pink figure-hugging gowns, Mandy and her This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson were forced to laugh off their twinning moment. Mandy immediately took to Instagram to post: "Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, @susankelechiwatson. Thanks for having us @televisionacad! #Emmys."

jodie comer emmy awards
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Jodie Comer and her fashion

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer looked sensational as she posed up a storm on the red carpet in a white Tom Ford gown. When asked about Prince William's recent confession about watching Killing Eve, the 26-year-old said: "So I heard about this… when does he have the time to watch Killing Eve? I mean, I love it. Do you think [Prince] Harry watches it as well?"

zendaya emmys
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Zendaya

One of the biggest talking points was Zendaya, who was dressed to perfection in an emerald green Vera Wang creation. So much so, Jameela Jamil tweeted: "Dead. [with a series of flame emojis]." Tyra Banks added: "'Left. Left. Left Left Left.' (Said in a Boot Camp fashion) Miss @Zendaya knows how to work leg, baby!"

kim kardashian kendall emmys
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hit the stage

The sisters were laughed off stage at the Emmys after claiming their show is "real" and "unscripted". The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars presented the Competition Programme award at Sunday's ceremony. "Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people, just being themselves," said Kim, while Kendall added: "Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted."

