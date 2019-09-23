The memorable moments you might have missed from the Emmy Awards 2019 - all photos

Patricia Arquette's speech
The actress, who won Supporting Actress In a Limited Series for her work on The Act, was trending on Twitter following her powerful speech. Patricia paid tribute to her late sister, an advocate for the transgender community, Alexis Arquette. "I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you," she said. "Until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. Give them jobs. They're human beings, give them jobs, and get rid of this bias that we have everywhere." Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox, a fellow trans actor, stood up and waved her purse, emblazoned with the LGBT flag.