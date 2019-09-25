Dancing on Ice 2020: CONFIRMED line-up so far

﻿
We can't wait to find out the full Dancing on Ice 2020 line-up!

Dancing on Ice is returning in January 2020, and although we still have a few months to wait, the stars from the line-up are already being slowly announced! So who will be taking to the ice in the next series of the popular reality show?

Find out all of the stars who have confirmed that they are competing and keep checking, as we will be updating this with all of the latest famous faces who will be taking part…

Photo: © ITV
Perri Kiely

Diversity's Perri Kiely confirmed he will join Dancing on Ice 2020 on Kiss FM Drivetime on Thursday. On joining the show, Perri said: "I've done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it's hard. It's game face." His Diversity pal Ashley Banjo is of course on the judging panel, so it will be interesting to see if he's any tougher on Perri than the other celebrity contestants...  

Ian 'H' Watkins 

Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins confirmed that he would be joining the show on Good Morning Britain, and joked about YouTubing James Jordan in a bid to see what was in store for him. He said: "What am I doing? I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it's a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It's scary and exciting and now there's no turning back. I know I'm going to be put through my paces and that's the name of the game." 

Photo: © ITV
Lisa George

Lisa, who is best known for her role as Beth Tinker in Coronation Street, has confirmed that she will be joining the new series, and admitted that she hasn't skated in 40 YEARS! She said: "I haven't been on the ice for about 40 years. Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn't fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can't believe I'm 50 next year and I just thought 'if I don't do this now I'm never going to have the chance to do it again'."

Lucrezia Millarini

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is the fourth celebrity skater confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2020. On joining the show, Lucrezia said: "I'm super excited to be joining the line-up for DOI! I can't wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier...with a few bruises along the way!"

Kevin Kilbane

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane will be joining the show, and admitted he is a "total novice" when it comes to the ice. "I'm starting from scratch here," said the sportstar, who played for clubs including Everton and Sunderland. "This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished [football], so let's just see how this one goes!"

Michael Barrymore

TV personality and household name Michael Barrymore, who is best known for presenting My Kind of Music and Kids Say the Funniest Things, will be giving the ice a go, and revealed how excited he was to get his ice skates on. Chatting on This Morning, he said: "I'm delighted to say that I'll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020. I'm looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I'm very excited...it's performance time!"

Maura Higgins

Maura is best known for singlehandedly saving 2019's Love Island with her penchant for sass and drama, so we can't wait to see what she's bring to the ice rink! Chatting about joining the show, she said: "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me." Chatting about who she would like as a partner, she added: "I need someone strict I think, because otherwise I'll just throw a strop and lay on the floor."

