Dancing on Ice 2020: CONFIRMED line-up so far

Lisa George
Lisa, who is best known for her role as Beth Tinker in Coronation Street, has confirmed that she will be joining the new series, and admitted that she hasn't skated in 40 YEARS! She said: "I haven't been on the ice for about 40 years. Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn't fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can't believe I'm 50 next year and I just thought 'if I don't do this now I'm never going to have the chance to do it again'."