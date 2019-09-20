Everything you need to know about the families from Gogglebox 2019

The nation loves settling down at the end of a long day to watch television and somehow, watching people watch television (perhaps the strangest premise for a show) is a 21st century cultural phenomenon. With that in mind, the show has reached an incredible 14th series, with the latest episode of the new series airing on Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. Gogglebox 2019 has united the experienced sofa critics from past seasons with some new faces. With past Gogglebox favourites like Scarlett Moffatt presenting on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and loveable Steph and Dom having their own television show commissioned, here are this year's stars that could also be propelled from sofa to stardom…
The Siddiqui family
The family from Derby that comprises of brother's Baasit and Umaar alongside their dad Sid are firm favourites with viewers. Their estate agent brother Raza occasionally appears on the show, and Baasit's young daughter has also made her television debut. Baasit and Umaar work in IT, and Sid is a retired engineer. We love Baasit's Twitter account where he shares his quick wit with his 78k followers.