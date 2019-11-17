I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: see all of the previous winners

As I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! welcomes ten news stars to the Austalian jungle for the 2019 series, HELLO! Online takes a look back at who has been crowed the show's king or queen over the past 18 series. From Kerry Katona and Matt Willis to Stacey Solomon and Charlie Brooks, check out all the previous winners here...
2018: Football manager Harry Redknapp
Harry delighted viewers with his cheerful attitude and his love of jam roly polys in the jungle, and the 71-year-old was delighted when he won the show with John Barrowman and Emily Atack as runner-ups. He said: "I'm amazed I survived three weeks." Speaking about his fellow camp mates, he added: "They've pulled me up hills, they've dragged me through the water."