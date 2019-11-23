﻿
Oti and Motsi Mabuse: a look at the Strictly sisters' relationship over the years

Motsi Mabuse joined Strictly as a judge in 2019

motsi judging oti
Photo: © PA
Oti Mabuse has been a Strictly Come Dancing favourite since she joined the show in 2014. Older sister Motsi might have only joined in 2019, but she's already making a name for herself as one of the fans' favourite judges. Although we don't see the two interact much on the programme, the two are actually very close. In fact, Oti has said that no one makes her quite as happy as her sister does. Ahead of Saturday's show, we thought we'd take a closer look at Oti and Motsi's relationship…

motsi and her sisters on gogglebox
Photo: © Instagram
In June, Strictly stars Oti and Motsi took part in Gogglebox alongside sister Phemelo, who lives in South Africa. Oti and Motsi demonstrated their hilarious banter on the show, proving just how close they really are.

the mabuse sisters on holiday
Photo: © Instagram
In July 2018 Oti shared a snap of her and her sisters enjoying a holiday together. Beneath the snap, the professional dancer added the caption: "People ask me what keeps me going. Positive, happy, laughing, motivated. I always say my sisters." It's so sweet that the Strictly star credits her happiness to sister Motsi!

oti supports sister motsi
Photo: © Instagram
In June 2018 it was announced that Motsi, 38, would be hosting her own chat show, and Oti couldn't resist sharing the news with fans, proving that the pair always support each other.

oti-and-motsi-embrace-
Photo: © Instagram
The sisters often share sweet messages to each other on birthdays. In April 2018, Oti shared an Instagram post wishing her sister well and added that she is closer to her sisters than anyone else in the world, writing: "There’s no bond, friendship or relationship stronger than that of which I have with my sisters. Happy birthday Motsi. I love you and wish you the best year yet."

motsi and oti
Photo: © PA
It seems that the sisters also keep one another in check, especially when things get heated! In January 2018, Oti revealed that she had suffered a fit of rage, and it was only sister Motsi that could calm her down. The 29-year-old explained beneath a photo of the two: "When you're low key going mad and your sister has to calm you down."

oti and sister try on lipstick
Photo: © Instagram
Of course, the sisters have always loved to keep each other company when they shop. This snap from 2017 shows them trying on different shades of lipstick.

oti and her sisters
Photo: © Instagram
The Mabuse sisters are so tight knit that they even celebrate each other on International Women's Day. In March 2017 Oti said: "I count myself as one of the lucky people who has sisters as her inspiration and role models."

motsi and oti at awards ceremony
Photo: © Instagram
The showbiz sisters have been attending award ceremonies together as far back as 2016.

oti and motsi happy
Photo: © Instagram
It seems Oti and Motsi are happiest when they are together. This sweet snap from 2015 was captioned: "Nothing makes me happier that have my family around."

motsi and oti cheeky
Photo: © Instagram
Their love of dance made the sisters close. In 2015 Motsi shared this cheeky snap of the pair, and added the hashtags "sisters", "dance" and "passion".

motsie shares snap of oti performing
Photo: © Instagram
In April 2015, Motsi shared a magnificence snap of Oti performing on stage, one again proving just how supportive they are.

motsi and oti on holiday
Photo: © Instagram
In 2013 the sisters enjoyed Octoberfest in Germany together, proving they love to let their hair down when they get together. 

