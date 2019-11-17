The grand finale of I'm a Celebrity airs on Sunday night at 9pm, when viewers will finally find out who has been crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. This year has seen a popular group of stars rough it in the Australian jungle, from Caitlyn Jenner, who was reportedly paid half a million pounds to join the show, to soap actress Jacqueline Jossa and daytime TV favourite Kate Garraway. While we wait to see who triumphs this December, let's take a look back at all of the past winners, starting with 2018's King...
2018: Football manager Harry Redknapp
Harry delighted viewers with his cheerful attitude and his love of jam roly polys in the jungle, and the 72-year-old was delighted when he won the show with John Barrowman and Emily Atack as runner-ups. He said: "I'm amazed I survived three weeks." Speaking about his fellow campmates, he added: "They've pulled me up hills, they've dragged me through the water."
MORE: Look back at Kate Garraway's romantic wedding to Derek Draper