﻿
18 Photos | Film

I'm a Celebrity: see all of the past winners

Do you remember these Kings and Queens of the Jungle?

...
I'm a Celebrity: see all of the past winners
You're reading

I'm a Celebrity: see all of the past winners

1/18
Next

Everything you need to know about BBC's Elizabeth is Missing
im-celeb-2017
1/18

The grand finale of I'm a Celebrity airs on Sunday night at 9pm, when viewers will finally find out who has been crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. This year has seen a popular group of stars rough it in the Australian jungle, from Caitlyn Jenner, who was reportedly paid half a million pounds to join the show, to soap actress Jacqueline Jossa and daytime TV favourite Kate Garraway. While we wait to see who triumphs this December, let's take a look back at all of the past winners, starting with 2018's King...

2018: Football manager Harry Redknapp

Harry delighted viewers with his cheerful attitude and his love of jam roly polys in the jungle, and the 72-year-old was delighted when he won the show with John Barrowman and Emily Atack as runner-ups. He said: "I'm amazed I survived three weeks." Speaking about his fellow campmates, he added: "They've pulled me up hills, they've dragged me through the water." 

MORE: Look back at Kate Garraway's romantic wedding to Derek Draper

im-celeb-20160a
2/18

2017: Made in Chelsea reality show star Georgia Toffolo

Georgia was loved by the public thanks to her bright, can-do attitude and her unlikely friendship with Stanley Johnson. Speaking about winning, she said: "I don’t know what to say, I didn’t think anyone would like me. I’m really taken aback, it’s really overwhelming." 

MORE: I'm a Celebrity 2019: who's single, who's married and who's in a relationship?

im-celeb-scareltt
3/18

2016: Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett was an instant hit with viewers thanks to her kind nature in the jungle and her firm friendships with her fellow campers. Speaking about winning, she said: "Never in my life did I expect to get on this show, never mind win." Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas placed second and third respectively. 

Keep clicking for more photos!

im-celeb-vicky-2016
4/18

2015: Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison

Vicky was simply hilarious in the jungle, and joked that there had been a "mistake" when she was crowned queen of the jungle. She said: "Thank you so much. I love you all. And I'm probably going to have to pay for my mam and all my mates' phone bills when this is over!"

im-celeb-2015
5/18

2014: Superbike racer Carl 'Foggy' Fogarty

Foggy was a big hit with viewers, particularly thanks to his close friendship with Jimmy Bullard in the show, earning the pair the nickname 'Joggy'. Speaking about winning ahead of the announcement, he said: "When I used to race I used to feel a big responsibility to win for the public, but to win would be the best thing ever in my life." 

im-celeb-kian-2014
6/18

2013: Westlife band member Kian Egan

Kian was King back in 2013, beating fashion designer David Emanuel at the finishing line. Taking his crown with plenty of modesty, he said: "It's been such a team effort. Everybody in here is a king and queen. It was probably one of the best three weeks of my life."

Photo: © Rex
7/18

2012: EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks

After winning, the actress told Ant and Dec: "I never expected this, not in a million years. Everyone's been amazing and brilliant."

Photo: © Rex
8/18

2011: McFly star Dougie Poynter

Dougie loved his time in the jungle, and said: "I'm lost for words, my mouth is so dry. These have been the best couple of weeks of my life."

Photo: © Rex
9/18

2010: X Factor runner-up Stacey Solomon

Stacey was overcome by emotion when she became queen in 2010. She said: "Thank you so much. I don’t know what to say. I’ve had the best time ever and Lord only knows I’m annoying so thank you for having me. Making it to the final is the best feeling in the world.” 

Photo: © Rex
10/18

2009: TV chef Gino D'Acampo

Despite controversy involving cooking up a rat, Gino won in 2009. He said to Ant and Dec: "It feels great, I know that I'm going to get into some kind of civilisation very soon. These three weeks have been crazy, up and down. I don't think there's ever been a day when I've thought, 'What am I doing here, I should be at home doing something else' – I really enjoyed every bit of the experience."

Photo: © Rex
11/18

2008: EastEnders actor Joe Swash

Joe loved the jungle so much (hardly surprising, since he won), that he returned to Oz to present Extra Camp. He only left ahead of the 2019 series to spend more time with his family, and to star on Dancing on Ice. 

Photo: © Rex
12/18

2007: actor Christopher Biggins

Christopher was an instant hit with fans - and it was hardly surprising when was crown king of the jungle - especially after supplying us with TV gold when he accidentally snuggled a rat - only to freak out - while asleep one night. 

Photo: © Rex
13/18

2006: Busted singer Matt Willis

Matt loved doing the series, but admitted that he had no idea that he might win. He said: "I really didn’t do anything. This is just weird. I didn’t come in it to win it. I came in it because I’ve got an album out!" 

Photo: © Rex
14/18

2005: Margaret Thatcher's daughter Carol Thatcher

Carol was a surprise hit with audiences, and was crowned Queen of the jungle in 2005, joking: "I was brought up to get on with it, you will not be surprised to hear." She told Ant and Dec that she was "amazed, astonished and gobsmacked" to have taken the crown. 

Photo: © Rex
15/18

2004: comedian Joe Pasquale

Joe won the 2004 season thanks to his ability to make viewers at home chuckle along with the camp mates. However, we have to give an honourable mention to Paul Burrell, who provided up with priceless television when he fell apart while having to put his hand into a hole of bugs and critters to find a star. 

Photo: © Rex
16/18

2004: Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona 

Kerry was overwhelmed when she won the show back in 2004. Chatting to Ant and Dec about her fellow campmates, she said: "They were fantastic, I love them all to bits! [...] I didn't think I'd win, I didn't think I'd come this far!" 

Photo: © Rex
17/18

2003: critcketer Phil Tufnell

While Phil was delighted at winning at the time, he later revealed that it wasn't as fabulous as you might have thought. Speaking to What's on TV, he said: "There was that press and media attention [that came with winning I’m A Celebrity… and it’s not as easy as people seem to think. Everyone seems to think fame is all great, and everything’s all fine, and you’re going to openings and parties, but it’s not quite as simple as that. It was overwhelming." 

Photo: © Rex
18/18

2002: DJ Tony Blackburn

Tony was the first ever champion of the jungle, and was crowned king thanks to his hilarious sense of humour. Speaking about his win, he admitted he thinks he won as he managed not to argue with his fellow campmates. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...