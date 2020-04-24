﻿
11 celebrities reveal their partners' most annoying habits in lockdown – and they're totally relatable

Lockdown life isn't so smooth sailing for these stars

Francesca Shillcock
eamon and ruth
Photo: © Rex
1/11

Many of us are feeling the strain of living in isolation and clearly celebrities are no different. Due to spending more and more time together in one space, a number of our favourite TV stars have been venting about their partners' rather irritating habits they've picked up along the way or rather, noticed more since lockdown. From ignoring kitchen chores to tapping noisily on keyboards while working from home, take a look through our round-up of hilariously annoying habits. We think you'll be able to relate… 

 

Ruth Langsford

Ruth recently scolded husband Eamonn Holmes during This Morning for his loud chewing. She joked: "Yesterday, I was over the other side of the kitchen, you were sitting down at the dining room table. I was miles away from you – and you were eating grapes. How can I hear you eating grapes from that distance unless you're chomping? There was noise, I turned around and said, 'what are you eating?' you said 'grapes' and I said, 'how can I hear you eating a grape from here?' And you slurp tea, I've noticed. You slurp."

holly-and-dan
2/11

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby recently dropped her husband in it when she revealed how he was annoying her in lockdown. Speaking earlier this week on the ITV daytime show, the mum-of-three said: "Dan is obviously working from home and I've discovered something that I didn't know before that is really annoying - he taps and types really loudly, there is no reason to hit those keys as loudly as he does, and I'm like shut up! Don't do that!" 

jamie-and-jools-oliver
3/11

Jamie Oliver

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver recently revealed by wife Jools was driving him mad in lockdown. Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: "This girl drives me up the wall!! But I love her to bits. She is as mad as a hatter, won't stop cleaning but she's a gem and a good girl." Cute!

john-barrowman-partner
4/11

John Barrowman

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman couldn't resist exposing his partner Scott's irritating habit recently. Commenting on the This Morning's Instagram, the TV star said: "Scott crunching nuts really loudly!!!!"

chrissy-teigen
5/11

Chrissy Teigen

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen recently admitted her own habit that was irritating husband John Legend. The mum-of-two wrote on Twitter: "Just caught myself asking john to get up and heat me food then getting mad him for missing part of the show we were watching while he was heating me food. It’s not an easy job, his."

stacey-and-joe
6/11

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon's always been quite open about her family life on social media, and has often mentioned the difficulties their brood have faced in isolation. Most recently, the mum-of-three explained boyfriend Joe Swash's annoying habit of "shoving the dishwasher" in a recent Instagram post. However, the 30-year-old owned up to her own, writing: "My S Club loving, dishwasher shoving man. Not sure [he] feels the same after the amount of time it took to take this picture." We've all been there!

gemma-and-gorka
7/11

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson and boyfriend Gorka Marquez have been making the most of their time together at home with baby Mia, as usually Gorka is off performing with Strictly in a jam-packed schedule. However, Gemma did admit that Gorka does have one frustrating routine. Writing on Instagram, she said: "We're making the most of it and yes it's kind of annoying when he watches Spanish news really loud because they talk SO fast but I'm glad that he's my 'cell mate' in all of this".

michelle-and-mark
8/11

Michelle Keegan

Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan has noticed her husband Mark Wright's frustrating routine while presenting his Heart FM show from home recently. Speaking on his radio show, the 32-year-old said: "Well, to be fair you've actually been alright, but you have obviously been doing the radio at home and you have got a bit of a radio voice, you do put that voice on, I don't know where it's come from."

rochelle-and-marvin
9/11

Rochelle Humes

Mum-to-be Rochelle recently revealed that since she and her husband have started doing their weekly sets on Instagram Live, Marvin has developed a rather annoying technique of how to cheer her up. "I was just playing some tunes on a Wednesday night and Roch came in to tell me to turn it down as she does, so I started playing some tunes that I knew she would enjoy," explained Marvin. Rochelle then vented: "This is what he does! When he knows I want to leave or he knows he's getting in trouble he plays a song he knows that I like and then I end up staying."

zara-and-mike
10/11

Zara and Mike Tindall

Speaking on rugby player James Haskell's Instagram live video recently, Zara Tindall explained her husband Mike's rather annoying hobby that he's taken up during lockdown. "He plays golf on his phone," she revealed to James' girlfriend Chloe Madeley. "It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do." Mike also explained a pet peeve he's noticed since life in isolation. He added they "need to get out of lockdown because I now know how to tack up a horse, and it is ridiculous. We need to get out of lockdown so I don't have to tack up horses again!"

chloe-and-james
11/11

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

In the same Instagram live video, Chloe Madeley and James Haskell told Zara and Mike Tindall some annoying habits of their own. Chloe vented that James' plays X Box "all day." In another funny Instagram story, the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan posted a picture of her rugby player boyfriend and took the opportunity to expose his latest eating habits. "When you have 3 burgers for lunch," she wrote.

