Many of us are feeling the strain of living in isolation and clearly celebrities are no different. Due to spending more and more time together in one space, a number of our favourite TV stars have been venting about their partners' rather irritating habits they've picked up along the way or rather, noticed more since lockdown. From ignoring kitchen chores to tapping noisily on keyboards while working from home, take a look through our round-up of hilariously annoying habits. We think you'll be able to relate…
Ruth Langsford
Ruth recently scolded husband Eamonn Holmes during This Morning for his loud chewing. She joked: "Yesterday, I was over the other side of the kitchen, you were sitting down at the dining room table. I was miles away from you – and you were eating grapes. How can I hear you eating grapes from that distance unless you're chomping? There was noise, I turned around and said, 'what are you eating?' you said 'grapes' and I said, 'how can I hear you eating a grape from here?' And you slurp tea, I've noticed. You slurp."
MORE: Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong finalise divorce two years after separating