12 times the royal family made surprising TV cameos

The royal family are no strangers to appearing in front of the camera. As well as traditional addresses such as the Queen's speech, throughout the years many royals have made unexpected and extraordinary TV cameos. Mostly recently, viewers of the BBC's Big Night In – a special charity programme for those helping to tackle the coronavirus pandemic – were treated to a surprise appearance from the Duke of Cambridge for a Blackadder sketch!
To celebrate his cameo, HELLO! have decided to take a trip down memory lane for all the other times the royals have swapped their dazzling gladrags for a television mic. Take a peek through the gallery to see...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on BBC's Big Night In
The Duke of Cambridge appeared alongside comedy actor Stephen Fry for a very special Blackadder sketch. Prince William was seen joining in on a video call from his Norfolk home and joked with the actor about missing EastEnders after asking him for TV show recommendations.
Quite hilariously, the future king revealed that he tends to "avoid shows about royalty" when Stephen suggested he watch Netflix hit Tiger King. After the funny segment, the whole Cambridge family then appeared outside their home in Norfolk as part of the Clap for Carers campaign. How lovely!
