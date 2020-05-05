﻿
10 Photos | Film

The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood

Bradley's son Barney is the spitting image of his father...

The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood
You're reading

The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood

1/10
Next

The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood
Emily Stedman
bradley-donna
1/10

He's a much-loved star on our television screens, keeping us laughing and guessing as host of The Chase since 2009. Yet off-camera Bradley Walsh is a committed family man, happily married to wife Donna for over 20 years. Look-a-like son Barney is a familiar face to some, joining Bradley onscreen in their comical American adventures but what about his daughter Hayley? Learn everything you need to know about the Walsh's in these heart-warming snaps…  

READ: Meet Bradley Walsh's wife! Find out everything you need to know about Donna Derby

Bradley married choreographer and former dancer Donna Derby in 1997, with their son Barney arriving later that year. Donna starred in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show from 1987 and 1988 and also appeared in the music video for Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer. She currently works as a choreographer on Miss World. Bradley and Donna make an attractive couple together, looking smart here at Royal Ascot in 2019. 

bradley-barney-2
2/10

Son Barney looks set to follow in his dad's footsteps, with the 22-year-old currently working as a presenter on Miss World. Since 2019, Barney has joined Bradley on the road for their hilarious ITV television series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad. The travel series has seen the pair explore America, with the duo trying everything from boxing, to taking part in a rodeo and receiving astronaut training.  

bradley-barney-red-carpet
3/10

Barney looks the spitting image of dad Barney here, with the pair matching in their bowties and slick suits. The dapper duo are pictured together on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2019, where the father and son proudly presented an award together. 

bradley-hayley-barney
4/10

Bradley is also dad to 38-year-old Hayley, who he shares from a previous relationship with Debby Parker. Hayley lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend Tom and works as a MAR reflexologist, having trained at the London School of Reflexology. She regularly shares snaps of her dad and stepbrother, wishing Bradley a Happy Father’s Day here. 

walsh-christmas
5/10

Coming together to celebrate the festive season, Bradley's fans are given a glimpse inside a traditional Walsh Christmas, with all the clan assembled at their gorgeous house. Bradley is pictured with his daughter Hayley, son Barney and wife Donna amongst other family members in some fetching festive headwear.

bradley-donna-hol
6/10

Bradley and his family seem incredibly close, with son Barney still joining mum and dad on their holidays. The three of them are seen smiling away here on a recent trip to South Africa, with Bradley sharing the view from Table Mountain in Cape Town on his Instagram. 

WATCH: Bradley Walsh and son Barney hilariously prank Holly Willoughby live on This Morning 

walsh-generations
7/10

Three generations of Walsh men are pictured here, with youngest Barney sharing this lovely photo on his personal Instagram. He wrote: "You've all heard of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly... Here's The Kid, The Clown and The Cockney!"

young-barney
8/10

Bradley shared an adorable photo of his son Barney in honour of his 22nd birthday last December. In the sweet black and white snap, a 10-year-old Barney can be seen with his dad Bradley. Revealing their special bond and his fatherly pride, Bradley wrote:  "To my darling son Barney, 12 years is a long time. There you were by my side and here we are now roles reversed with you leading the way. You are my hero and the man I always wanted to be. Our travels have been awesome and I love every second in your company. Love always, Dad XXX."

READ: Find out everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's daughter Hayley

red-carpet-family
9/10

Bradley is seen arriving at the National Television Awards in 2018 with his wife Donna and son Barney, where Bradley picked up the award for Best Quiz Show for The Chase. Both boys are suited and booted whilst his wife of 23 years Donna looks glamourous in black.

bradley-mum
10/10

A mummy's boy at heart, Bradley wished his beloved mother Margaret a happy 80th birthday last January in a sweet Instagram post. Margaret is a proud Scot who gave birth to Bradley in 1960, with the family brought up in Watford, Hertfordshire.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...