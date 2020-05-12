﻿
11 Photos | Film

Need TV inspiration? Find out what shows your favourite celebrities are watching in lockdown

From Tiger King to Love Island – these celebs are watching it all

Need TV inspiration? Find out what shows your favourite celebrities are watching in lockdown
You're reading

Need TV inspiration? Find out what shows your favourite celebrities are watching in lockdown

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner announce exciting news amid lockdown
Francesca Shillcock
holly-the-jinx
At times it can feel like there's too much choice when it comes to TV and that you need a little inspiration. Well, look no further because some of our favourite celebrities in film and TV have been giving their personal recommendations on what to put on the box. And since we're all at home with little else to do but watch these great shows, the recommendations are coming in thick and fast. From huge hits on Netflix like Tiger King to watching re-runs of Love Island – click through the gallery to find out who is loving what…

 

Holly Willoughby

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has quite a few TV suggestions up her sleeve. The 39-year-old first recommended The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst. The six-part documentary series, which is based on true events, tells the story of New York-based real estate heir Robert Durst who is accused of murder after his wife disappears. On the show, Holly said: "It's fascinating… the last few seconds of that documentary is possibly some of the best TV I have ever seen." High praise indeed! The Jinx is available on Sky, NOWTV and Amazon.

philip-game-of-thrones
Phillip Schofield

Holly's co-host Phillip Schofield is a big fan of Game of Thrones. "I've gone for Game of Thrones because it's won 58 Primetime Emmy Awards and if you wanted to watch the whole thing back to back and you've got quite a bit of time, an hour each it would take you three days and sixteen minutes to watch the whole lot," explained super-fan Phillip. For those unfamiliar of the hugely popular show, Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama based on the set of novels by George R. R. Martin and is considered one the greatest shows of all time. Game of Thrones is available to watch on Now TV.

james-corden-normal-people
James Corden

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People has garnered huge attention in the TV world. And it seems actor James Corden is a big fan too! The TV host and former Gavin and Stacey star took to Twitter to gush about his love for the show. "Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life. Its the best show I've watched in so long. @DaisyEdgarJones and @mescal_paul are extraordinary. It's ALL extraordinary x". Normal People is available on the BBC iPlayer and Hulu.

courtney-cox-friends
Courteney Cox

While we've been watching reruns of Friends pretty much ever since it finished back in 2004, star of the show Courteney Cox (who plays Monica for those who unfamiliar) has recently been enjoying watching it herself of late. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show via video-link to discuss how she's been enjoying taking a trip down memory lane. "I decided during this time, people love the show so much, I decided to binge watch Friends. I just started season one – it's really good!" We concur. Friends is available on Netflix.

sandra-oh-tiger-king
Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh might be best known for her roles in medical drama Greys Anatomy and, more recently, as Eve Polastri in hugely popular Killing Eve, but it seem the Canadian actress has been just as obsessed with Netflix's Tiger King as the rest of us. "From a psychological perspective, and honestly an acting perspective, they're brilliant character studies. It's like when the ego hijacks everything, and reactivity hijacks everything. Also, the narcissistic need and desire to be at the forefront — it's an amazing study on how to be a cult leader." Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem is available on Netflix.

chrissy-teigen-love-island
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is known and loved for her witty sense of humour, particularly on Twitter, so when the supermodel turned celebrity chef tweeted last week how much she was loving watching Love Island's Winter series from January, fans were pretty excited. The mum-of-two wrote, "Love island question: is a scaffolder someone in construction generally or someone in purely the construction of scaffolding? Also why are all your scaffolders young perfect Ken dolls." We ask ourselves the same questions, Chrissy… Catch up on last season's Love Island on the ITV Hub.

john-legend-tiger-king
John Legend

While Chrissy watches the finest of British reality TV, her Grammy-winning husband John Legend is joining the Tiger King hype. The singer said of the Netflix series, which focuses on eccentric criminal Joe Exotic: "[Tiger King is] wild. The characters are insane, and it's just a subculture you never think about until someone creates a docuseries like that, and we had a blast watching it."

hugh-jackman-happy-valley
Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is another fan of British TV. The Wolverine star revealed recently that he's been loving BBC drama Happy Valley, which stars Sarah Lancashire and James Norton. "I'm watching a bunch of stuff that I never get time to do. I'm catching up right now on a British TV series called Happy Valley from 2014," he explained. The actor also added he's also looking forward to watching The Last Dance, a documentary on the sporting hero Michael Jordan. You can watch Happy Valley on BritBox and The Last Dance on Netflix.

sian-clifford-fleabag
Sian Clifford

Star of recent ITV hit drama Quiz and cult-favourite Fleabag, Sian Clifford has a few shows up her sleeve. The actress explained: "I would recommend that [people] binge Fleabag seasons 1 and 2 and also Succession — my other great love. Or Atlanta. They're my three favorite shows ever. People who have never watched Atlanta, need to watch that. It's incredible."

She also recently gave a recommendation for film-lovers called Serial Killers Guide to Life. "Also: This BRILLIANT & surprising tiny Indie movie premieres on @SkyCinemaUK tonight, 6.30pm And you can get it on @NOWTV I pop up in it briefly with a SCOTTISH accent but come for the dark, twisted, effortlessly-eccentric British lols," she tweeted. Fleabag is available on BBC iPlayer.

schitts-creek-nick-hoult
Nicholous Hoult

Nick Hoult is best known for starring in action-packed Avenger films, but it seems he's a bit of a comedy fan himself. The 30-year-old recently revealed he's been watching Netflix's comedy Schitt's Creek. "It's fun. It's a good escape. The acting is brilliant. It's a great situational comedy. I'm enjoying it a lot," he said. A new series of Schitt's Creek is set to land this month, so now is a great time to catch up. Schitt's Creek series one to five available on Netflix.

jameela-jamil-feel-good
Jameela Jamil

Actress and star of NBC's The Good Place Jameela Jamil is a big fan of Sex and the City. She explained: "I watch Sex and the City reruns, and my boyfriend goes and plays video games and we get a little bit of alone time. We all need alone time with the girls; I can't be with my girlfriends right now, so those are my girlfriends." The actress added: "I just binge-watched Feel Good in a night on Netflix. It's incredible. It's a young, queer romantic comedy. Lisa Kudrow's in it; she's fabulous." Sex and the City is available to stream on NowTV and Feel Good is available on Netflix.

