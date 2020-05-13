﻿
9 Photos | Film

Jeremy Clarkson's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the Top Gear host's loved ones

The Top Gear host shared the photos on Instagram

Jeremy Clarkson's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the Top Gear host's loved ones
You're reading

Jeremy Clarkson's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the Top Gear host's loved ones

1/9
Next

Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals surprising hidden talent that will make you love him even more 
Aisha Nozari
jeremy-on-boat-with-partner-
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Jeremy Clarkson might be best known for sharing photos of incredible cars and his exotic travels with the cast and crew of Top Gear, but every now and then the doting dad treats his millions of followers to a glimpse inside his family life, and is especially proud of his three children, Finlo, Katya and Emily, who he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain. Here are some of the TV star's best family snaps…

Jeremy is currently in a relationship with Lisa Hogan, and often shares photos of his partner on social media – such as this one of them enjoying a boat ride while on holiday.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson reveals whether he knew the £1million answer on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 

clarkson-new-house-
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

It's an exciting time for the Clarkson family, who are in the process of building a brand new home, as Jeremy revealed on Instagram, sharing this incredible snap of himself and his loved ones standing amid scaffolding. 

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson shows off two stone weight loss after doing diet inspired by the Queen

jeremy-daughter-marathon-
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Ever the doting dad, Jeremy can't help but share his children's milestones with his fans. Taking to Instagram with a photo of his daughter, he proudly announced that she was running the New York marathon.

jeremy-daughter-engagement-
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

And when it comes to milestones – nothing is quite as exciting as the news that your daughter has got engaged!

jeremy-daughter-birthday-
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Doting dad Jeremy shared another photo of his daughter on her birthday – how sweet!

jeremy-lisa-holiday-
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Another photo of the Top Gear host and Lisa enjoying the sunshine while on holiday.

jeremy-daughter-bike-ride-
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Nothing like a father-daughter bike ride to pass the time on a sunny day!

jeremy-on-fathers-day-
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Jeremy might not have had all three children together on Father's Day, but he was lucky enough to celebrate with daughters Katya and Emily!

jeremy-pet-dog-
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

It's not all about human family members – Jeremy also posts about his beloved pet dog.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...