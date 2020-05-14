﻿
Piers Morgan as you've never seen him before – Meet the Morgans in these sweet family snaps

The 55-year-old is dad to three grown up boys and eight-year-old Elise

He's known for his outspoken opinions and the ability to ruffle a few feathers, yet Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has shown to have a softer side too. The father of four is a proud parent to his three sons and daughter Elise, regularly sharing insights into his idyllic family life with fans on Instagram. From holiday snaps to the odd throwback photos, here's all you need to know about the Morgans…

 

Piers and Celia

Piers is happily married to fellow journalist Celia Waldren, who currently writes for The Telegraph and is the author of two books – Babysitting George and Harm's Way. The stunning 44-year-old is Pier's second wife, with the pair tying the knot in 2010. Celia has appeared on her husband's breakfast show previously, where she admitted to wearing the trousers at home: "I think women are always quietly in charge, I just think it’s best to let the men think that they are."

Piers and Elise

Piers and Celia welcomed daughter Elise in 2011, the couple's first child together. The eight-year-old is adorably seen posing here with dad Piers in February in Beverly Hills, California. Looking dapper next to his daughter, Piers joked: "One of us didn't get the WeHo fashion memo."

Piers and his children

Piers is also dad to three older boys from his first marriage to ex-wife Marion Shalloe. The couple wed in 1991 and had sons Albert, Spencer and Stanley, before divorcing in 2008. Stepsister Elise appears very taken with her older brothers, photographed with her dad and the boys in a sweet snap shared last Christmas.

Piers and Spencer

Eldest son Spencer appears to share his dad’s love of football, with the pair photographed at an Arsenal game – of which Piers is a devoted fan. The 26-year-old showed off a nasty injury in February, sharing a Twitter snap of him in hospital with a bloodied leg, alongside the caption: "Last time I showboat on the football pitch." Proud dad Piers replied with little sympathy: "Commitment, son… I like it."

Piers and Stanley

Second son Stanley is an actor who graduated from the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in July 2019. Posing here with Stanley on his big day, dad Piers wrote: "The Graduate. Very proud of you son @stanley.morgan - 4 terrific years at a wonderful drama school. You've got the best tools in the business now, time to use them..."

Piers and Bertie

Piers paid tribute to his youngest son Albert – or Bertie as he's known – in a heart-felt Instagram snap on his 19th birthday last December. The former Britain's Got Talent judge shared an old photo of himself and Bertie asleep alongside an up-to-date photo of the pair. Bertie is a student at the University of Bristol, after receiving 3 A*s in his A-levels last summer.

Piers and his boys

Enjoying some quality time with his boys, Piers shared a photo of the foursome whilst holidaying on a yacht off the coast of Monaco last August. Despite being surrounded by a delicious spread it seems the boys couldn’t tear their eyes away from the drama on screen. Piers wrote: "Engrossed by the unbelievably tense cricket.... come on England! #Ashes #YachtAGame."

Piers and sister Charlotte

Piers bid a happy birthday to his sister Charlotte in a hilarious throwback Instagram post. Charlotte is seen joking around with a young-looking Piers, who is dressed to impress, in this sweet sibling shot. The 55-year-old also has an older brother Jeremy who is a serving Lieutenant-Colonel in the Royal Welsh regiment.

Piers and mum Gabrielle

Piers paid tribute to his very glamourous mother Gabrielle on Mother's Day, sharing a photo of him and her "in happier times" on holiday in St Tropez. Reflecting on a very different Mother's Day this year, amid lockdown, Piers wrote: "Today, we can't even see each other let alone be this tactile. But that is the sacrifice we must all make to beat this bloody virus. Thanks for everything Mum, and see you later on FaceTime. X"

Piers and Elise

Piers appears a fun dad to daughter Elise and is clearly relishing the extra time together during lockdown. The Good Morning Britain host showed off his funny side, sharing a comical montage of the two pulling funny faces together on Instagram, titled "Lockdown Lunacy".

Piers and Celia Wife

Celia shared a gorgeous black and white photo of her and her husband from their wedding day in 2010 in a touching Instagram tribute. Celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary last June, Celia admitted it was she who forget the special date, with Piers having to remind his wife.

