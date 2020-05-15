﻿
10 Photos | Film

What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs? Find out all the details here

The families don't just sit around watching TV all day you know!

What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs? Find out all the details here
You're reading

What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs? Find out all the details here

1/10
Next

Keith Lemon reveals future of Celebrity Juice is uncertain since Holly Willoughby's departure
Francesca Shillcock
pete-and-sophie
Photo: © Channel 4
1/10

There's nothing we love more than sitting down on a Friday night and watching our favourite families watch the TV. Particularly during lockdown, the stars of Gogglebox have been lifting our spirits and keeping us entertained each week. But when they're not comfy and cosy on the sofa being the nation's favourite TV critics, they have regular jobs to do. Click through the gallery to find out what the Gogglebox regulars do for day jobs...

 

Peter and Sophie

Siblings Peter and Sophie are relatively new to the show, having joined in 2018. The two crack jokes and make each other and viewers laugh with their views on the week's TV. Sophie works as a window dresser and Pete works in insurance.

MORE: How much do the families get paid on Gogglebox?

ellie-and-izzi
Photo: © Channel 4
2/10

Ellie and Izzi

Sisters Ellie and Izzi from Leeds have been making viewers laugh since joining for series six. They film at Ellie's flat and are loved for their unapologetic sense of humour. Ellie is a hairdresser and Izzi is a nail technician.

MORE: Gogglebox fans complain stars broke self-isolation rules - details

the-malones
Photo: © Channel 4
3/10

The Malones

The Malones are a family that are long-favourites to the show, having joined back in series four. As well as their healthy-sized portions on snacks, they're known for their frank statements and their cute dogs too. Dad Tom is a lorry driver, while mum Julie works as a receptionist. Tom, their son, works as a model and choreographer while his brother Shaun is a football coach.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

the-siddiquis
Photo: © Channel 4
4/10

The Siddiquis

Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regulars on the show and much-loved by viewers. The family hail from Derby others members of the family such as sibling Raza and mum often pop in too. Baasit works as an IT teacher while Umar works as an IT technician. Their dad, Sid, is a retired engineer.

jenny-and-lee
Photo: © Channel 4
5/10

Jenny and Lee

This pair of firm friends from Hull have been favourites on the show since they joined in the beginning. While Lee's job is not known, they met when Jenny was a landlady of a pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer.

giles-and-mary
Photo: © Channel 4
6/10

Giles and Mary

Married couple Giles, an artist, and Mary, a writer who has worked for Tatler and the Spectator, are known for their quirky décor as much as their hilarious quips. The couple joined the show in 2015 and live in Wiltshire.

the-michaels
Photo: © Channel 4
7/10

The Michaels

Louis joins his parents Andrew and Carolyne on the sofa but in previous years his sister Alex has appeared too. The Michael family live in Brighton and have been regulars and favourites on the show since the beginning. However, they did have a brief break from the show after dad Andrew ran as a UKIP MP in the 2015 election. However, he did manage to win a seat and the family then re-joined.

the-plummers
Photo: © Channel 4
8/10

The Plummers

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer joined Gogglebox in series eight. The brothers live in Bristol and very into their sport with Tristan even playing semi-professionally between 2007 and 2010. Twaine presents a breakfast radio show and Tremaine is a chef.

david-and-shirley
Photo: © Channel 4
9/10

David and Shirley

This happily married couple from Wales have been husband and wife for over 40 years. David and Shirley joined in 2015. Shirley works in retail and David works in a factory.

david-and-stephen
Photo: © Channel 4
10/10

Daniel and Stephen

Hairdresser Stephen first appeared on Gogglebox along with his then-boyfriend Chris (also a hairdresser) and even appeared together for a while after they split. Now, however, Stephen is joined by husband Daniel who joined in 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...