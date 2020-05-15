﻿
9 Photos | Film

Rumoured I'm a Celebrity 2020 contestants so far

Do you think we'll be seeing Joe Sugg and Matt Baker Down Under?

Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals family accidentally watched those scenes
Emmy Griffiths
While the coronavirus pandemic has certainly thrown the future of a lot of TV shows into doubt, we're feeling hopeful that by the end of the year, the world will be ready for travelling once more which of course can only mean one thing: the return of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Should the show have full approval to go ahead, we have already been on the lookout for the famous faces most likely to be taking part in 2020, check them out.... 

AJ Pritchard

Quitting Strictly Come Dancing means that AJ would have the time to head Down Under, right? Speaking to Steph McGovern on Channel 4's The Steph Show, AJ previously opened up about the rumours he would be taking part, saying: "Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!" AJ’s brother, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, added: "I would love to see AJ in a coffin, well not like that, I meant surrounded by animals, in a confined space doing a trial!" 

Lucy Fallon 

Lucy is rumoured to be taking on the jungle this year after leaving Coronation Street in January. Speaking about quitting the soap, she previously said: "At the end of January I will leave Corrie but will be on screen until March, it's going to be horrible. I'll have been there five years. But it feels like the right time. I will miss everyone so much. I can't think about it properly cos I’ll get upset. I've had the best time, it's a cliche but we're like a family. I'll be devastated but hopefully they keep me in the group chat!" Will she be getting a new jungle family instead? Only time will tell! 

John Barnes

According to the Mirror, the former Liverpool and England star has revealed to the Bonus Code Bets website that he will be taking part in the show and is ready to tackle all the challenges thrown his way! John reportedly explained: "I've done a number of shows in my days, from Family Fortune to Strictly Come Dancing but nothing as adventurous as I'm a Celeb. And to be honest, there's nothing that I wouldn't eat or anything I wouldn't do... I'm fairly easy-going, if they asked me to do something, I'd do it."

The athlete then further explained why he wanted to take on the challenge of the jungle, stating: "Similar to why I went on to do Strictly Come Dancing all those years ago, it'd be good to lose some weight, perhaps try to beat Nick Knowles' two-stone weight loss." 

Maura Higgins

The former Love Island star is high on the bookie's list of celebs who will be taking part in this year's show. According to BoyleSports, there is an 8/1 chance she'll be heading to the jungle - we'll take those odds!

While Maura has yet to speak about whether she will be involved, it sounds like she certainly hasn't ruled anything out! She previously told Metro: "I’ve heard a lot of things that I’m supposedly meant to be going on and you know what, who knows. Right now, I’m just taking every day as it comes and there are lots of exciting opportunities there but I can’t really comment on anything because I really don’t know." 

Charles Ingram 

Now this would be interesting! With renewed interest in the Ingrams since the ITV show Quiz premiered in early 2020 - could the coughing Major himself be entering the jungle? According to Ladbrokes, there is a 3/1 chance he would be taking part in the upcoming 2020 version of the show. 

Eric Cantona

According to The Sun, producers are seriously keen to welcome the retired footballer to the jungle. According to the newspaper, the show's producer reportedly said: "I just like the idea of Eric Cantona talking in French and coming up with really profound things. That would be good." We'd love to see him in Oz! 

Joe Sugg

The YouTuber has done Strictly and Bake Off - so I'm a Celebrity could complete the golden trio, right? Previously chatting about whether he could see himself going into the jungle, he told PA: "I don’t think I’d survive in the jungle, because they live on rice and beans. I’m so slim and I find it hard to put on weight, so I don’t think I’d last very long in the jungle. I think I’d waste away."

Matt Baker

After leaving The One Show, could Matt Baker be taking on the Bush Tucker trials? The TV presenter spoke about whether he would be involved in a virtual interview with HELLO!, saying: "I haven't had any conversations yet. I am reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it." 

Jeremy Clarkson 

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host certainly isn't against the idea, and we would love to see him do a Bush Tucker trial or two! Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, he previously said he'd do the show if the time was right. He explained: "We all say no now because we’ve all got jobs. If you're down the line and somebody said, 'Here's a hundred thousand pounds to go and eat some maggots', count me in! Yes, I'd go and do it. Never say never to that!"

