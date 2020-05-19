﻿
11 Photos | Film

Gossip Girl then and now: see how much the cast has changed over the years

Take a trip down memory lane...

Gossip Girl then and now: see how much the cast has changed over the years
You're reading

Gossip Girl then and now: see how much the cast has changed over the years

1/11
Next

The fashion and beauty discounts & sales happening right now: From Topshop to Charlotte Tilbury
Francesca Shillcock
blake-lively
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Gossip Girl never gets old and we've been loving watching it from the beginning on Netflix. The popular drama stars some of TV and film's biggest names from Blake Lively to Penn Badgley as it focuses on a group of socialists and their often dramatic lives. Given the show began all the way back in 2007 and finished in 2012, running for six seasons, it's safe to say that the stars of the show have changed a bit over the years. Take a look through the gallery to see how the cast has changed since the hugely popular show was on our screens…

 

Blake Lively – Serena van der Woodsen

Blake Lively took the leading role in Gossip Girl as Serena van der Woodsen – the ultimate 'it' girl. Since the show, Blake has gone on to star in A Simple Favour and Green Lantern, where she met her now husband Ryan Reynolds – with whom she shares three daughters. Here's a fresh-faced Blake back in 2005, before her Serena days.

MORE: Modern Family: you won't believe how much cast have changed over the years

leighton-meester
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Leighton Meester – Blair Waldorf

Playing Serena's frenemy Blair Waldorf is Leighton Meester. Leighton began acting back in the early noughties and appeared in many shows before starring in Gossip Girl. The actress has since had a successful music career and is currently starring in sitcom Single Parents. Check out this throwback to 2003!

MORE: Blake Lively's hair transformation will blow your mind

penn-badgley
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Penn Badgley – Dan Humphrey

Since appearing as Dan Humphrey, Penn Badgley has enjoyed success in Netflix's chilling drama You as Joe Goldberg. Given his early career in TV beginning in the late nineties, Penn has certainly matured over the years. Here's a baby-faced Penn back in 2003 – aw!

Keep clicking for more photos...!

chace-crawford
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Chace Crawford – Nate Archibald

Chace Crawford played Nate in the show, Blair's childhood sweetheart and the boy all the girls were after. Since the show, he's gone on to enjoy success in other shows and films including What to Expect When You're Expecting, alongside Jennifer Lopez. We can't help but think that Chace has only improved with age…

ed-westwick
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Ed Westwick – Chuck Bass

Chuck Bass was the bad-boy of the Upper East Side's crew played by British actor Ed Westwick. Ed has appeared in other films such as Chalet Girl and J. Edgar alongside Leonardo Di Caprio. Here's a baby-faced Ed back in 2006 just before Gossip Girl began.

taylor-momsen
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Taylor Momsen – Jenny Humphrey

Before Taylor joined Gossip Girl as Dan Humphrey's younger sister, Jenny, the actress and Pretty Reckless singer was perhaps best known as playing Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas next to Jim Carey back in 2000. How cute was she!

kelly-rutherford
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Kelly Rutherford – Lily van der Woodsen

Serena's mum Lily was played by Kelly Rutherford. Aside from Gossip Girl, Kelly is best known for appearing on sitcom Melrose Place in the late nineties and, more recently, appeared in the reboot of popular show Dynasty.

Connor-Paolo
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Connor Paolo – Eric van der Woodsen

Connor Paolo played the role of Eric van der Woodsen, Lily's son and Serena's younger brother. Connor has since appeared in films such as Outlaw and Friend Request.

yin-chang
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Yin Chang – Nelly Yuki

Yin Chang plays Nelly Yuki, a member of Blair's exclusive clique. Yin also appeared in popular teen drama film Prom and shows like Law & Order.

dreama
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Dreama Walker – Hazel Williams

Another one of Blair's followers was Hazel Williams played by Dreama Walker. Here's Dreama looking fresh-faced back in the day, but looks just as gorgeous today. The actress has since gone on to appear in TV shows and films such as Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

amanda-setton
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Amanda Setton – Penelope Shafai

Leader of the pack is Penelope Shafai played by Amanda Setton. Since Gossip Girl wrapped, Amanda has gone on to star in films such as Sex and the City and What Happens in Vegas, as well as popular TV show General Hospital.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...