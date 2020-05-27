Sometimes it can feel like you're passing through the same old things while looking for something new to watch on Netflix. After watching all of the big hits over the last few months - from Tiger King to Unorthodox, it can be tricky to know what to try next. Fortunately, we have you covered with some of the shows that are growing in popularity on the streaming service. From dystopian thrillers to sweet comedies, find your next binge watch here...
Snowpiercer
Based on the graphic novel, Netflix's newest sci-fi show follows a train that is always moving across the globe, containing the last of humanity surviving on earth, which has become a frozen wasteland. However, while the wealthier passengers enjoy a first class experience, the poorer have to struggle with survival. The show looks at call warfare and social injustice, and is quickly become one of Netflix's new most talked-about shows.
One person tweeted: "#Snowpiercer S1E2 'Prepare to brace' is brilliantly done. From virtual ocean to the extinction event, this show is gearing up for something big. The class manipulation in a post-apocalyptic world is brutal. ‘Snowpiercer’ on #Netflix is delightfully timely!" Another added: "Very intriguing episode of #Snowpiercer very informative and if you payed close enough attention there were a lot of Easter eggs for only the second episode."