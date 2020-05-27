﻿
5 brilliant Netflix shows that you definitely haven't watched yet

snowpiercer
Sometimes it can feel like you're passing through the same old things while looking for something new to watch on Netflix. After watching all of the big hits over the last few months - from Tiger King to Unorthodox, it can be tricky to know what to try next. Fortunately, we have you covered with some of the shows that are growing in popularity on the streaming service. From dystopian thrillers to sweet comedies, find your next binge watch here... 

Snowpiercer

Based on the graphic novel, Netflix's newest sci-fi show follows a train that is always moving across the globe, containing the last of humanity surviving on earth, which has become a frozen wasteland. However, while the wealthier passengers enjoy a first class experience, the poorer have to struggle with survival. The show looks at call warfare and social injustice, and is quickly become one of Netflix's new most talked-about shows. 

One person tweeted: "#Snowpiercer S1E2 'Prepare to brace' is brilliantly done. From virtual ocean to the extinction event, this show is gearing up for something big. The class manipulation in a post-apocalyptic world is brutal. ‘Snowpiercer’ on #Netflix is delightfully timely!" Another added: "Very intriguing episode of #Snowpiercer very informative and if you payed close enough attention there were a lot of Easter eggs for only the second episode." 

netflix-into-night
Into the Night 

This show has a seriously brilliant premise for an apocalyptic thriller! The story follows an plane filled with passengers who have to fight for survival after the sun begins to inexplicably kill everything and everyone. The only way to beat it is for the plane to continuously fly west to escape the sun's killing rays. Taking to Twitter to discuss the show, one person wrote: "#intothenight on Netflix is insane! I'm literally hooked from the plane jacking." Another added: "Thanks #Netflix for recommending me #intothenight. It kept me on the edge of my seat till the end. I binge watched the entire season in one night lol. I can’t wait for season 2!!!" 

blood-and-water
Blood and Water

The synopsis for this fascinating drama reads: "Set in the surroundings of Parkhurst College, the prestigious inner-city school for elite scholars and academic overachievers. Blood & Water follows the exploits of 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of the abducted-at-birth older sister she's never met." Fans have been loving the show, with one tweeting: "In an industry that is BLEEDING from mediocrity, it’s such a breath of fresh air to watch #BloodAndWater. Solid storyline. Crisp graphics. Quality acting. Incredible directing. And of course, brilliant production." Another added: "Finished all six episodes in one day... I just couldn't stop watching. Need more #BloodAndWater." 

kims-convenience-1
Kim's Convenience 

This sweet sitcom follows the Korean Canadian Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto while having to deal with an array of customers and the world around them. Four seasons of the much-loved show are already available on the streaming service, so prepare to get binge-watching! 

pure-1
Pure

This show was originally aired on Channel 4 before landing on Netflix. The show adaptation of the book by Rosie Cartwright follows Marnie, a young woman who is plagued by disturbing sexual thoughts, as she attempts to navigate moving to London.

The show had an instant fan following, with one writing: "What do we want? A second season of #Pure on Netflix! When do we want it? Ideally by the end of the year." Another added: "Continuing TV lockdown recommendations... loved loved loved #Pure on Netflix. Gorgeous writing and directing and acting with an amazing central performance from @CharlyClive - hilarious and tender and so heartfelt." 

